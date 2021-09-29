Michael Fassbender – In the footsteps of Christian Bale

The actor Michael Fassbender is now one of the greats in the international cinema world and proves this more than once a year. He was nominated for an Oscar for his role in 12 Years a Slave, but has also fought his way through an army of Persians in 300. It is noticeable that he has some similarities with his British film colleague Christian Bale when it comes to role selection. In addition, both manage to be present in blockbusters as well as in independent and genre films. Michael Fassbender and Christian Bale have made similar films, but the question also arises as to whether and how the roles differ, why they were chosen by them, how they fit them and what impression they will make on us viewers. Is Fassbender just following in Bale’s footsteps or does he go beyond that?

The physical abandonment

© Ascot Elite Home Entertainment Michael Fassbender in Hunger (2008)

When actors starve for one of their roles, most suspect either a great urge to win an Oscar or a lack of money for which the actors go through such torture. But this was not the case with Christian Bale in Der Maschinist or Michael Fassbender in Hunger. While I have the feeling with Bale that he only takes on such roles out of love for excessive acting, Fassbender gives me the impression that he also wants to set a (political) signal. The film Hunger refers to the Irish Republican Army’s 1981 hunger strike led by Bobby Sands. The Irish Fassbender reviewed this hunger strike on his own body and presented Sands in an extremely impressive manner. It is obvious that Fassbender wanted to make the extent of this decisive event in Irish history tangible for the audience.

© 3L film rental Christian Bale in The Machinist (2004)

In my opinion, things are completely different with Christian Bale. He plays a sleepless factory worker in The Machinist who basically has no place for identification. Compassion is the only thing that Bale’s appearance arouses in me, and not too little. But still it is impressive what an actor can do to appear authentic. It is also said that he lost 30 kilograms just for the sheer joy of the thing, and so he combines acting with the necessary thrill.

Psychic abyss

© EuroVideo Michael Fassbender in Shame (2011)

Steve McQueen’s Shame is often referred to as the modern American psycho and shows Fassbender in a tragic role as a sex addict Brandon, who has long since lost the meaning of life and has to be compensated for. His psychological emptiness is filled by meaningless sex, through which he can feel something like a feeling, at least for a short time. It’s an incredibly intense character study that left a lasting impression on me, but is not based on a new topic:









© Concorde Christian Bale in American Psycho (2000)

Christian Bale, who was finally able to distance himself from his child roles through his role as Patrick Bateman, murders himself as a big city yuppie through his nihilistic landscape in American Psycho. Instead of sex, it is cruel killing that fills the substance of life. The film adaptation of the novel from 2000 is just like Shame a study that hits the zeitgeist exactly and could not have been better cast with Bale. The roles of psycho- and sociopaths fit the two perfectly. They embody the contrast between the individual inner life of the character and his behavior to the outside world, as they often only hint at the cruel through the look of the slippery suit wearer. But sometimes the inner emptiness breaks out and with these scenes it runs down my spine every time anew.

The financially lucrative franchise

© 20th Century Fox Michael Fassbender in X-Men: Future is Past (2014)

Michael Fassbender and Christian Bale have also made a name for themselves through financially very successful film series. Fassbender achieved this with the role of Magneto, which he played for the first time in X-Men: First Decision, while Bale played the main character Bruce Wayne / Batman in Batman Begins and his successors. Even after their international breakthrough, these blockbusters allow the two to play in independent films, which may not be as successful. On the one hand, the name of one of the two alone attracts numerous viewers, on the other hand, a financial flop due to their box-office successes Batman and X-Men does not really matter.

© Warner Home Video Christian Bale in The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Through the heroic portrayal of two comic heroes / anti-heroes, both have become identifying figures in the big blockbuster cinema and are automatically associated with the respective franchise. They are now superheroes too, but still the opposite of what is so critically denounced in Birdman or the unexpected power of ignorance: Bale and Fassbender are not stigmatized by their franchise characters, but remain outlawed characters in the field of the film, the can continue to play any role without being condemned for it.

The question of whether this is what the perfect career looks like cannot be answered unequivocally, but without a doubt Michael Fassbender and Christian Bale are close to the ultimate film business with their vita. Both managed to inspire me in their own way in each film. Michael Fassbender is right to follow in the footsteps of Bale, because he usually lags behind chronologically, but each of her roles is unique.

And last but not least, a few more interesting similarities in the cinematic work of Michael Fassbender and Christian Bale:

What do you think of the careers of Michael Fassbender and Christian Bale? Are the parallels just coincidence?