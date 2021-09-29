Messi after PSG debut goal: “A lot of things we can do better”

Victory against Manchester City

Lionel Messi was in high spirits after his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain. “It was the perfect evening against a great opponent. I am very happy to have scored a goal. It was only my second game in Prinzenpark. I’m getting used to it step by step, “said Messi after the 2-0 win against Manchester City in the duel between the two most valuable teams in the world at” Canal + “.

For the Argentine, who came from FC Barcelona on a free transfer, his first goal in the new jersey should have been a little relief. And for PSG the hope that the 34-year-old will now really take off. Especially since the goal in the Champions League was a congenial collaboration with the most valuable player in the world, Kylian Mbappé (22), who was willing to leave.

Messi in top 3: the most valuable players in Ligue 1 16 Kevin Volland – AS Monaco – market value: € 30 million & copy imago images As of September 15, 2021 16 Renato Sanches – LOSC – market value: € 30 million & copy imago images 16 Georginio Wijnaldum – PSG – market value: € 30 million & copy imago images 16 Aurélien Tchouaméni – AS Monaco – market value: € 30 million & copy TM / imago images 16 Bruno Guimarães – Lyon – Market value: € 30 million & copy imago images 16 Amine Gouiri – OGC Nice – market value: € 30 million & copy imago images 16 Jonathan Ikoné – LOSC – market value: € 30 million & copy imago images 13 Jonathan David – LOSC – market value: € 35 million & copy imago images 13 Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco – market value: € 35 million & copy imago images 13 Lucas Paquetá – Lyon – Market value: € 35 million & copy imago images 12 Boubacar Kamara – Marseille – Market value: € 37 million & copy imago images 10 Presnel Kimpembe – PSG – Market value: € 40 million & copy imago images 10 Mauro Icardi – PSG – Market value: € 40 million & copy imago images 9 Houssem Aouar – Lyon – Market value: € 42 million & copy Imago / TM 7 Marco Verratti – PSG – market value: € 55 million & copy imago images 7 Eduardo Camavinga – Rennes – Market value: € 55 million & copy imago images 6 Achraf Hakimi – PSG – market value: € 60 million & copy TM / imago images 5 Gianluigi Donnarumma – PSG – market value: € 65 million & copy imago images 4 Marquinhos – PSG – Market value: € 75 million & copy imago images 3 Lionel Messi – PSG – market value: € 80m & copy imago images 2 Neymar – PSG – market value: € 100 million & copy imago images 1 Kylian Mbappé – PSG – market value: € 160 million & copy imago images

“I’m adjusting to my new team. The more we play together, the better our relationship will be on the pitch, ”said the six-time world footballer, who was last ailing and paused twice in Ligue 1. “We have to grow together and keep doing our best. We still have a lot of things that we can improve, ”Messi said after his fourth game for PSG, also towards Neymar (29) and Mbappé.

Against Man City: Messi scores 121st goal in 151st Champions League appearance

Because the trio of exceptional talents and alpha animals, who beamed arm in arm into the camera after the game in the dressing room, has not really been able to convince together yet. “Teams are formed over time, little by little,” said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino after the Parisians’ first win against City and then had extra praise for his compatriot Messi: “He’s the best player in the world, without a doubt. “Overall, it was Messi’s 121st goal in the 151st appearance in the“ premier class ”. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (36) was even more successful. He also scored a goal on Europe’s largest football stage for the 17th season in a row.

After Idrissa Gueye (8th) gave the hosts the lead, Messi ensured success with his goal in the 74th minute on Tuesday evening. Paris are at the top of Group A. Man City is third behind Club Brugge, who won 2-1 at RB Leipzig. “The goal was fantastic,” said even city coach Pep Guardiola, with whom Messi celebrated the greatest successes in Barcelona. “You can’t control Leo for 90 minutes.”

FC Bayern between PSG & BVB: Champions League squad sorted by market value FC Bayern between PSG and BVB …. & copy TM / imago images Dortmund and Paris separate over 400 million euros in squad value. 32 Sheriff Tiraspol – squad value: € 12 million





& copy imago images Status: September 27, 2021 (rounded values) 31 Malmö FF – squad value: € 30m & copy imago images 30 BSC Young Boys – squad value: € 62m & copy imago images 29 Besiktas – squad value: € 127m & copy imago images 28 Dynamo Kiev – squad value: € 133m & copy imago images 27 Club Brugge – squad value: € 150m & copy imago images 26 RB Salzburg – squad value: € 152m & copy imago images 25 Zenit St. Petersburg – squad value: € 173m & copy imago images 24 Shakhtar Donetsk – squad value: € 184m & copy imago images 23 Sporting – squad value: € 198m & copy imago images 22 FC Porto – squad value: € 265m & copy imago images 21 LOSC Lille – squad value: € 272m & copy imago images 20 Benfica – squad value: € 286m & copy imago images 19 VfL Wolfsburg – squad value: € 288m & copy imago images 18 Villarreal CF – squad value: € 299m & copy imago images 17 Ajax Amsterdam – squad value: € 343m & copy imago images 16 Atalanta BC – squad value: € 415m & copy imago images 15 Sevilla FC – squad value: € 429m & copy imago images 14 AC Milan – squad value: € 467m & copy imago images 13 RB Leipzig – squad value: € 506m & copy imago images 12 BVB – squad value: € 566m & copy imago images 11 Inter Milan – squad value: € 573m & copy imago images 10 Juventus – squad value: € 640m & copy imago images 9 FC Barcelona – squad value: € 677m & copy imago images 8 Atlético Madrid – squad value: € 755m & copy imago images 7 Real Madrid – squad value: € 794m & copy imago images 6 FC Bayern – squad value: € 853m & copy imago images 5 Liverpool FC – squad value: € 880m & copy imago images 4 Chelsea FC – squad value: € 883m & copy imago images 3 Manchester United – squad value: € 937m & copy imago images 2 Paris Saint-Germain – squad value: € 997m & copy imago images 1 Manchester City – squad value: € 1.05bn & copy imago images

To home page

