Meryl Streep rejects Lagerfeld’s Chanel dress

E.Meryl Streep actually wanted to walk the red carpet of the Dolby Theater in a dress from the House of Chanel at the Oscar gala on Sunday. After years in dresses by Donna Karan, Kristian Leigh or Valentino, at the 89th award ceremony of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) it should be a design by Karl Lagerfeld, the chief designer of the French fashion house, for a change. But it didn’t get that far. Now Meryl Streep could try the Lanvin house again, which the 67-year-old actress had already dressed for the world’s most famous red carpet for the past three years.

Because in the past few weeks a red carpet drama has developed between Los Angeles and Paris that opens up a rare glimpse into the secret relationship between stars and their fashion outfitters. As the industry journal “Women’s Wear Daily” (WWD) reported on Friday night, Lagerfeld’s embroidered gray silk dress, which Streep ordered and had changed for himself, will hang on the coat hook on Sunday. The three-time Oscar winner is said to have changed the rules of the game at the last minute: Allegedly, Streep wanted to pay for walking the red carpet in a Chanel dress. “A brilliant actress,” said Karl Lagerfeld in response to WWD. “But also cheap, right?”

“We found someone who pays”

Meryl Streep had chosen the dress especially for Oscar night. Lagerfeld had made a drawing specially. And the Chanel studios had started to work on the couture dress with a shortened cleavage. Then the phone rang, on the other end of the staff of the actress. “Stop the work”, quoted Lagerfeld from the short conversation. “We found someone who pays.”









The fashion designer has outfitted countless stars in his 35 years at Chanel and 52 years at Fendi. But he has probably never come across anything like that either. Celebrities, he made it clear in WWD, are generally not paid for appearances in Chanel creations. “We give them clothes, we make the clothes, but we don’t pay,” he said. The dress from the couture collection costs around 100,000 euros. The call from Los Angeles shows, however, that other brands seem to be very willing to not only furnish famous actors free of charge because of the advertising effect, but also to pay them on top of that.









The tailor-made dress for Meryl Streep would have cost around 100,000 euros.

This year, Meryl Streep was nominated for an Oscar for the 20th time as an unmusical opera singer in the biography “Florence Foster Jenkins”. If she is not offended by Lagerfeld’s evil words, she is allowed to keep the silk dress. “It’s couture. It suits her perfectly, ”said Lagerfeld.

Streep now took a position on Lagerfeld’s statements and rejected them. As a spokesman for the actress told The Hollywood Reporter, the statement was absolutely untrue. It is against Meryl Streep’s personal ethical principles to be paid to wear a dress on the red carpet.