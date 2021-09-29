Meryl Streep heavily criticizes Donald Trump at Golden Globes

Ttears at awards shows in Hollywood are nothing special. But on Monday night, when Meryl Streep, with a barely present voice (she debated hoarsely, she said) at the Golden Globes awards ceremony in Los Angeles, spoke about which performance had moved her the most in the past year – she spoke out the faces of the listeners were more than touched by the assurance that they were all a family in Hollywood and called to move and entertain the rest of the world at heart.

There was indeed something on their faces like a real shock before the tears flowed, here and there. As if they had all forgotten for a moment what year lies ahead, which president is about to be sworn in, and Dame Meryl Streep, one of the most respected figures in the international film business, had just reminded them that a disaster was imminent.

The 67-year-old Meryl Streep played rock tubes and lovers, mothers and daughters, writers and farmers, and she is, as Viola Davis, who introduced her, reminded, a gifted cook. A control freak too. Hard in judgment. Immensely hardworking. Highly decorated. Politically left.









She attacked Donald Trump head-on in her speech, but never said his name once. He also felt addressed in this way. “One of the most overrated actresses,” he tweeted later, but also stated that he had not seen the broadcast of the Golden Globes and the speech.

The Golden Globes are awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a phalanx of people Trump doesn’t like. Not Hollywood, not strangers, not the press. Meryl Streep’s entry was not crying, but laughing, and the origin stories of some of the nominees she joined made it clear: Without people from elsewhere, Hollywood would be dead. It has always been like that. What made people cry was different.

She put at the center of her very serious, very moving address, which was in turn accompanied by a sob, the scene from a press conference in the summer in which Trump had aped a disabled reporter. “This performance,” she said, “blew me away. Not because it was good. Nothing was good about her. But it was effective. She made her audience laugh and show their teeth. ”She added that it was heartbreaking to see a man humiliate another whom he is so superior in privilege, power and the ability to fight back .

It takes more than bad taste to break Meryl Streep’s heart. If you look at her portrayals of very different women over the past forty years, the vulnerability she has given tough women, the harshness she has given to weak, to let us experience what it feels like to be someone else – one is allowed to suppose she knows how the reporter felt. Hence the tears. Trump mimicked the sick. Meryl Streep told us who he is.