Megan Fox prepares the pros and cons list for Machine Gun Kelly

July 16, 2021 8:45 pm

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are on cloud nine. But before the first date, she’s wondering if she should go out with him at all.

Megan Fox (35) is sure to have found her “soul mate” in Machine Gun Kelly (31). That all sounds very romantic and admittedly a bit impulsive.

In the interview, the actress now admitted that she had made a detailed list of arguments for and against before the start of the relationship.

love at first sight

The Hollywood star and the rapper met on the set of their joint film in 2020 “Midnight in the Switchgrass”. Even when they met for the very first time, it sparked heavily. Megan Fox told “Who What Wear”:

“When I met him, I knew immediately that this is a soul that I have traveled with before. I felt a kinship and that we didn’t meet for no reason.“

Still doubts

Although the feelings were so intense from the beginning, the mother of three did not immediately and without hesitation plunged into the new love happiness.

Instead, she made a list of all possible reasons for and against a date with the musician. who was already into her as a tea fanatic. She continued:

"The logical side of my brain pounded the alarm and gave 101 reasons why this will never work. "









“Midnight in the Switchgrass” – a Fate film?

At the end of the day, Megan Fox decided to follow her heart. She told herself that fate certainly gave her a reason when filming the thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass” brought together. Because as soon as she accepted the role, she felt that she was part of something special.

“It was definitely a vehicle – I’ll be honest – for me to meet Colson,” she said. “I knew he was going to be in the movie, but the universe just told me, ‘Do that. There is something about this experience that is going to be really rewarding for you.’ “

Gripping thriller based on a true story

In the strip with Megan Fox Bruce Willis (66), Emilie Hirsch (36), Lukas Haas (45) and Colson Baker alias Machine Gun Kelly is about the hunt for a cruel, woman-hating serial killer. In her search for the killer, Megan becomes Fox’s character Rebecca Lombardi herself to the hunted.

The film is based on the true story of the Texas serial killer Robert Benjamin Rhoades (75), better known as the “Truck Stop Killer”.

The American is said to have tortured, raped and killed more than fifty women between 1975 and 1990. It could only be proven that he was murdered three times. In 1990 he was finally caught and put behind bars for the rest of his life.

“Midnight in the Switchgrass” will hit cinemas in the US in a few weeks on July 23rd. It is not yet clear when the thriller will start in Germany.