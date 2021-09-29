Meet again at the Italian: is Angelina Jolie dating singer The Weeknd?

Since Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at the latest, we have known that love can fall almost anywhere. Also between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd? In any case, the actress and the singer are spotted eating together. And not for the first time.

It is not a report that is based solely on wild rumors – true to the motto: An alleged insider says something, citing the niece of an eyewitness. No, there are photos. These are available from the “Daily Mail”, among others. And on them you can see Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd leaving a pub in Santa Monica, California.

According to the British newspaper, the restaurant is “Giorgio Baldi”, an Italian, family-run and romantic luxury restaurant. It is said that the actress and the singer spent two and a half hours there in a private room to have dinner together.









The two arrived separately, reports “Daily Mail”. Angelina Jolie was spotted entering the restaurant by herself shortly after 8 p.m. But then she and The Weeknd went as a couple. And not only that: They also rushed off together in his black SUV.

Unusual couple

So is there more than friendship between the two? These speculations are booming for a reason. After all, it’s not the first time that Jolie and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, have met. They were already caught eating together in July – also at the “Giorgio Baldi”. They were also seen attending a concert in Los Angeles that same month.

At first glance, Jolie and The Weeknd would certainly be a rather unusual couple – and not just because of the age difference, she is 46, he is 31. The actress and former “Lara Croft” actress has had a rather eventful biography is the mother of six children. He, on the other hand, is the current chart-topper and only looks back on a few failed relationships, for example with model Bella Hadid and pop star colleague Selena Gomez.

What they have in common, however, is that they are both single. The Weeknd’s last love interlude with on-off girlfriend Hadid ended around two years ago. It’s been five years for Jolie since she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. Since then, she has only been fighting with him about custody and the common property in France. So why should nothing go between her and The Weeknd?