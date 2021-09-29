Matt Damon: Cancer drama about his father – people

The father of Hollywood star Matt Damon (47) has been fighting blood cancer for seven years. The doctors do not promise a cure. Kent Damon’s (75) health has now deteriorated dramatically.

Matt canceled the press appointments for his new film “Downsizing” (theatrical release: January 18, 2018) in Los Angeles on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the film studios Paramount to BILD: “We got bad news from Matt Damon. His father is seriously ill. Matt flew to LA for individual press appointments, but since his father’s condition worsened, he immediately traveled back to Boston. He wants to be with him for the last moments. “





Kent with his second son Kyle Damon. Both are proud of their Matt, who won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay in 1998 (“Good Will Hunting”)Photo: Boston Globe / Getty Images



“Multiple myeloma” is a malignant disease of the plasma cells in the bone marrow. In 2011 Matt Damon told the US broadcaster “ABC”: “We have lost some close friends to cancer in recent years. But I never thought that it would happen to my father one day. He runs a marathon, is an athlete. That’s not fair!”









Kent Damon is being treated at the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center in Boston. But it was clear early on that it would not end well for him.

In order to stand by his father, the Hollywood star has canceled several appointments this year. In October he had not appeared for the “Britannia Awards” in Los Angeles. There he should receive the “Stanley Kubrick Award for Excellence in Film”.

At the time, he only greeted them by video message: “Unfortunately, I had to fly back to Boston because of a family emergency. I am really very sorry that I cannot be with you. Thank you very much for this wonderful honor. “

During this time, Kent receives support not only from his sons Matt and Kyle (50), but also from his wife Nancy (73).

