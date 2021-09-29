“Matrix 4”: Trailer lets you choose the pill yourself

The first will come on September 9, 2021 Trailer for “Matrix 4” out – 18 years since the release of “Matrix Revolutions” (2003) with Keanu Reeves. But already today there are two exciting teasers. But you have to choose one of the two.

“Matrix 4”: Trailer is interactive

A mysterious website publishes the first moving images for the long-awaited fourth part of “Matrix”. The URL of the website is made up of “It’s your decision” and “What is the matrix”. If you follow her, you will see a red and a blue pill. Depending on which one you click on, a different “Matrix 4” trailer will be played out.

Click here to go to the Matrix website.

Matrix: what does the red pill mean?

Whoever takes the red pill frees himself from all the illusions that the matrix maintains.

If you click on it you hear the narrator say: “This is the moment to show us what is real. You think it is now [die aktuelle Uhrzeit] But nothing could be further from the truth. This may be the first day of the rest of your life. But if you want it, you have to fight for it.









Matrix: what does the blue pill mean?

Whoever takes the blue pill remains in the matrix and does not see the reality that is hidden behind it.

If you click on the blue piller a voice says: “Do you remember how you got here? You have lost the ability to distinguish between reality and fiction. What is real is here and now. [Die aktuelle Uhrzeit] Everything else is tricks your mind plays on you. It becomes a problem when the imagination puts us in danger. We don’t want anyone to get hurt, do we? “

Long trailer comes on September 9, 2021

The two clips are just a small foretaste of the “real” long trailer that will be released on September 9, 2021. We are excited. A limited number of people were able to get a first impression at CinemaCom.

By the way: do you know the message behind the first “Matrix” film? If you are a Keanu Reeves fan, you should know many of his films. Check out our list of Keanu Reeves films for the actor’s coolest and dumbest roles.

Source: thechoiceisyours.whatisthematrix.com