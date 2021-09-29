Mark Wahlberg is the most overpaid actor of 2017

For the ranking, ‘Forbes’ took into account the last three major films that were released in cinemas up to and including June 1, 2017. Animated films, films in which the actor only played a supporting role, or films that were shown in fewer than 2,000 cinemas were not included in the evaluation. The estimated production costs were deducted from the box office gross profit and this amount was then divided by the actor’s fee. This made it possible to determine how much money the Hollywood star made for the film studio for every dollar invested. In the case of Mark Wahlberg, the result was very sobering: For every dollar he cashed, only $ 4.4 flowed into the box office.









However, it must be noted that Wahlberg’s mega blockbusters such as ‘Transformers 5: The Last Knight’ and ‘Daddy’s Home 2’ were only released in cinemas after June 1, 2017 and could therefore no longer be considered. Wahlberg’s poor performance is mainly due to his films ‘Deepwater Horizon’ and ‘Boston’, which fell far short of expectations. While the oil rig drama only brought back production costs of 110 million dollars, the film made the attack on the Boston Marathon even five million dollars lousy. According to Forbes, Wahlberg still earned a total of $ 68 million.