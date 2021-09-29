Mark Wahlberg celebrates his daughter’s confession on Instagram

Hollywood star documents the sacrament of penance with video and photos Colorful – The sacrament of penance hardly seems to play a role in this country anymore. Not so in the USA: Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg even celebrates his daughter’s first confession there in public. Bonn – March 13, 2018

US actor Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea celebrated their daughter Grace’s first confession on Instagram. In a video posted on Sunday, the family can be seen driving to church. “We’re going to Grace’s first reconciliation, and she’ll make confession for the first time,” says Mother Rhea in it. “Grace, how do you feel about it? (Good.) Ready to atone? (Yes.) Good girl!”

The eight-year-old is currently preparing for her first communion. Additional photos posted on Sunday show the family in church. The Catholic Wahlberg and his wife repeatedly make their faith an issue in public. On the social network Instagram, they last posted a video for Ash Wednesday, which shows the couple with an ash cross on their foreheads.

Wahlberg, who is now the father of four children, came into conflict with the law several times as a teenager. Among other things, when he was 16 he was imprisoned for a racially motivated attack. According to his own statement, he later found his way back to the faith. “Being a Catholic is the most important thing in my life,” the actor told the Catholic Herald newspaper in 2010. Prayer and going to church were an integral part of his daily routine. Wahlberg’s wife Rhea converted to Catholicism in 2009, shortly before the wedding.

At the 2015 World Family Meeting in Philadelphia, Wahlberg shared the stage with Pope Francis during a speech. According to his own statement, Wahlberg asked the Pope for forgiveness for his role in the humorous comedies “Ted” and “Ted 2”. At an event with Chicago Archbishop Cardinal Blase Cupich last October, Wahlberg said he had asked God for forgiveness for his role in Boogie Nights. He played a porn actor in the 1997 tragic comedy that marked Wahlberg’s Hollywood breakthrough.

