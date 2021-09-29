Mare of Easttown: With Kate Winslet into the small town throat

With “Mare of Easttown” Kate Winslet delivers another brilliant performance. And that’s precisely because her heroine is not perfect.

When the main protagonists in crime novels try to uncover dark machinations in sleepy US nests, it usually doesn’t mean anything good for them. But very much for the audience, as a look at the recent TV past reveals. The mini-series “Mare of Easttown” joins a whole series of comparable, highly acclaimed productions with a similar theme from May 21 on Sky Ticket and Sky Q on demand, as well as in double episodes on Sky Atlantic (every Friday, 8:15 pm) . And that is mainly – but not only – due to the outstanding Kate Winslet (45).

Shadows of the past – that’s what “Mare of Easttown” is all about



The small-town policewoman Mare Sheehan (Winslet), who is scarred by life, is suddenly confronted with both an old and a new murder case. A young mother is found dead in her hometown of Easttown, Pennsylvania. At the same time, however, not only the relatives of another local murder victim are increasingly doubting Mares’ abilities as an investigator. She has been working unsuccessfully to investigate the crime for a year. Will she have better luck with the new case? Or even find the decisive clue for your “cold case” through him?

The more she deals with the two murders, the more she is confronted with her own tragic past, from which there is no escape in her tiny hometown. She lives next door to door next to her ex-husband Frank Sheehan (David Denman, 47) and his new love. Mare and Frank’s marriage fell apart after their son’s suicide. In short: Even without two murder cases on the hook, the life of the policewoman is on the verge of collapse.









Kate Winslet at her best



In the seven one-hour episodes, US critics have already agreed, leading actress Winslet delivers one of the best acting performances of her career – and that means something for an Oscar winner (“The Reader”). Winslet is particularly praised for its authentic Delco accent, a dialect typical of the area in and around Philadelphia, where the town of Easttown is also to be found. If you want to get an auditory impression of your performance, you can also watch “Mare of Easttown” on Sky in the original English – it’s worth it.

Speaking of authenticity: This is generally capitalized in the mini-series, as is the case with the figure drawing. Mare is at the same time confrontational, flawed and yet personable. The viewer gets to know her directly as a woman who has been through a lot and is no longer in the mood for any bullshit. The series also treats the other characters to similar, if not nearly as pronounced, character studies. And that is a great decision considering the ensemble cast is both well-known and talented.

First and foremost there would be actor Guy Pearce (53, “Memento”), who plays a mysterious author named Richard Ryan, who has been driven to Easttown and into the field of vision of Mare. Together, Winslet and Pearce have already shown in another HBO series that the acting chemistry is right between them: in the drama miniseries “Mildred Pierce”. The role of Mares mother is also well cast – in the person of “Watchmen” star Jean Smart (69). Also there is Evan Peters (34), who series fans know above all for his mostly manic characters from “American Horror Story” and film fans from the “X-Men” series. They also deliver under the continuous direction of Craig Zobel (45, “The Leftovers”) in all seven episodes.

Who will like “Mare of Easttown”?



There are a few comparable series. The anthology series “True Detective” comes to mind, but also “Sharp Objects” or “The Killing”. Like Matthew McConaughey’s (51) and Amy Adams (46) character, Kate Winslet’s character is also in crisis and trapped in small-town hell, which gives her plenty of room for deep play. In fact, “Mare of Easttown” would pass as a season of “True Detective” without any problems.

A great role model was clearly the master of hillbilly noir, David Lynch (75). As in his series “Twin Peaks” and in the film “Blue Velvet”, the fairy tale of the flawless small town idyll is mercilessly deconstructed and the dirty facade behind it is revealed. And as with Lynch, “Mare of Easttown” doesn’t give you all the connections straight away on a silver platter. Crime mystery that trusts its viewers – and that can never be praised enough.

CodeList