Louise Fletcher turns 80 – Ice Cold Angel – Culture

In the hit list of the nastiest monsters in film history, which the American Film Institute determined by means of a large survey a few years ago, Louise Fletcher ranks ahead of the alien and the great white shark. As the sadistic head nurse Ratched, she maltreated poor Jack Nicholson and his fellow inmates in the psychiatric institution in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, 1975 – but not by baring teeth and other monsters. But rather through a calm and strictness that became somewhat monstrous, especially in contrast to all the facial grimaceurs around them – Nicholson, Danny DeVito, Christopher Lloyd. Worst of all: her smile, frozen in shock: “If Mr. McMurphy doesn’t want to take his medicine orally, we will definitely find another option”.

The innocent caged McMurphy (Nicholson) knows of course that he cannot win the fight against this sister monster – but just to derail these merciless facial features once, he throws her to the ground, puts his hands around her neck and squeezes tight as possible until the guards tear him away. “I only understood the cruel dimension of this role,” recalled Fletcher, when I saw the film with an audience – and people clapped with excitement when Nicholson choked me. “









The southern girl Louise Fletcher, born on July 22, 1934 in Alabama, had actually already withdrawn from the film business in the 1970s – and almost did not play the role of her life. She had become famous on television in the 1950s, but after the birth of her two sons she wanted to be there for the children. Only Robert Altman managed to persuade her to play a role again in 1974, in his crook “Thieves Like Us”. This is how Miloš Forman became aware of her, who was desperately looking for a sister to Ratched.

In Hollywood, the women’s movement was in full swing, so many people did not fit such an anti-feminist role into their career planning: Anne Bancroft, Jane Fonda, Faye Dunaway – they had all declined. She dedicated the Oscar, which Fletcher finally received for her ice-cold performance, to her deaf and dumb parents, who had taught her to speak without words – and thus introduced her to the art of acting.

But how to manage the fame of such a role, Fletcher had to experiment a lot. She first tried completely opposite roles, becoming one of the stars of the TV series “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” in the 1990s. Soon, however, she turned to pretty glorious parodies of her legendary performance, in extremely maternal roles. For example in the new edition of “Cruel Intentions / Eiskalte Engel”, 1999, as the aunt of the schemer Ryan Phillippe. Or most recently as an ex-con and meth dealer in the famous TV drunkard comedy “Shameless”, where Fletcher, who is now 80 years old, really heats up her talent for the cold with a lot of Bukowski humor