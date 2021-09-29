Liam Neeson is shooting the action thriller “Retribution” in Berlin · KINO.de

Another action film with Liam Neeson: This time he’s doing a Keanu Reeves and driving a bombed car in “Retribution”.

Born: 07/06/1952 in Ballymena, Northern Ireland UK

One man – one word: Liam Neeson keeps his promise to make action films until they hand him a walking aid. This is proven by the almost unbelievable list of upcoming action films with the now 68-year-old “King of Geriaction”. And Neeson has just added a new title to this list. As Deadline reports, he is once again working with studio channel and filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra. This time it’s about the remake of the Spanish thriller “El Desconocido – Caller Unknown”, which is currently on Netflix.

The 2015 action thriller is about an unscrupulous businessman who is asked by an unknown caller to transfer 400,000 euros. In order to emphasize his demand, he lets him know that there is a bomb under his car that goes off as soon as one person leaves the car. And the banker is not alone: ​​his two children are in the back seat.

Collet-Serra, with whom Neeson worked on the films “Unknown Identity”, “Non-Stop”, “Run All Night” and “The Commuter”, will only appear as a producer this time. “Retribution” is directed by Nimród Antal (“Armored”) based on a script by Andrew Baldwin and Chris Salmanpour. The shooting itself should take place in Berlin. Shooting should start in spring 2021.









Liam Neeson: Action till you drop

In the United States, fans of Liam Neeson have already seen his new action thriller “Honest Thief”. In it he plays the ex-marine and demolition master Tom Carter, who wants to give up all the looted money and face the authorities in order to obtain a reduction in sentence – for the love of his life (Kate Walsh). But corrupt police officers (Jai Courtney and Jeffrey Donovan) want the money for themselves. And suddenly Carter is on the run as a supposed murderer.

“Honest Thief” and “Retribution” are not the only action films his fans can look forward to: In “The Ice Road”, as a truck driver, he has to lead a dangerous rescue mission through the dangerous ice of Canada. In “The Minuteman” he acts as the protector of a young Mexican child from the cartel. And in the remake of the Belgian film “The Memory of a Killer”, Neeson suddenly finds himself on the hit list as a contract killer.

