Leonardo DiCaprio meets Greta Thunberg: The reactions on the net couldn’t be more different

The world-famous 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, who founded the “Fridays for Future” environmental movement, is not having an easy time of it at the moment. Although it has achieved global renown and wins one award after another, it has repeatedly received harsh criticism. On her current US trip, she met actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is also a strong advocate for environmental issues.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor shared the meeting of the two last Saturday on his Instagram account. His post was liked more than four million times in less than 24 hours. In his contribution, the Oscar winner praised Thunberg’s commitment and described her as the leader of our time. He wrote that it was an honor for him to meet her and that through young activists like her he had hope for the future.









Although DiCaprio’s post was liked by millions of people within a very short time and many praised the commitment of the two most environmental activists, there was also massive criticism of them: Some users commented under the photo on DiCaprio’s Instagram account that Thunberg would finally stop all that stuff and should go back to school and that Leonardo DiCaprio should stop constantly traveling around the world in a private jet. (Also read: Brad and Leo together – can that work? Our review of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

However, the young activist will not be returning to school that soon, as she has already announced that she will travel to the UN climate summit in Madrid. Due to ongoing unrest, the climate meeting will no longer take place in Santiago de Chile as planned, but in the Spanish capital. This change of location poses a further problem for Thunberg: How can she travel across the Atlantic in a short time in an environmentally friendly way?

It was only in August that Thunberg traveled across the Atlantic in a sailing boat and received a lot of criticism for that. For the trip to Spain, she is still looking for a climate-friendly ride, as she announced on Twitter. (Also interesting: Dieter Nuhr slanders Greta Thunberg – and gets tough reactions)