Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt reveal their favorite actors

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Quentin Tarantino and their new film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”: it hits cinemas today. At t-online.de, the four stars spoke beforehand about their idols, filmmaking and smoking.

Actors play actors in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – the film with four absolute top stars that hits theaters today. t-online.de met Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Quentin Tarantino when they recently advertised their work in Berlin. The hype about these stars could hardly be greater: Numerous journalists who were hoping for an interview. Thousands of fans who waited in front of the cinema for the premiere on the evening just to catch a glimpse of the megastars. These four are really revered.

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”: Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio as Cliff Booth and Rick Dalton. (Source: 2018 Sony Pictures Entertainment Deutschland GmbH)

But Brad Pitt and Co. also adore people as they are adored themselves. In the t-online.de interview, they reveal which actors they consider the best of all time. Brad Pitt’s answer comes off like a shot: “De Niro”. Robert De Niro, the star from films like “Good Fellas” or “The Godfather”, is the best in his field for Pitt. In 1996 they even stood together in front of the camera in the film “Sleepers”.

Brad Pitt, still with Angelina Jolie in this photo from 2011, worships the actor Robert De Niro. (Source: imago images / Cinema Publishers Collection)









Leonardo DiCaprio names Ralph Meeker as his favorite actor and then bursts into great laughter. This also infects Quentin Tarantino: “I’ll go along with that,” notes the director, and Margot Robbie, too, is suddenly a big fan of the actor. “Maybe we should start a Ralph Meeker fan club,” jokes DiCaprio.

Who is Ralph Meeker?

But who is Ralph Meeker anyway? The actor died in 1988. He celebrated his great success in the 50s and 60s, starred in many crime films and anti-war dramas.

Ralph Meeker: He is Leonardo DiCaprio’s favorite actor. (Source: imago images / UIG)

In 1957, for example, he was seen alongside Kirk Douglas in the Stanley Kubrick film “Paths to Fame”. Ten years later he starred in the film “The Dirty Dozen” with Charles Bronson.

“I love making films”

Ralph Meeker has made a good 25 films. Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t have to hide behind it. On the contrary. At the age of 44 he has already participated in over 30 productions. Nevertheless, every production is something very special for the native American with German roots: “I love making films and I love to see the end product,” he tells t-online.de. “It’s always fascinating to me and it’s always a very unique experience.”

If you just take a closer look at some of the more than 30 films with the Hollywood star, you will quickly notice that the roles of DiCaprio are often seen with a cigarette in the mouth. Even in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”, the film character Rick Dalton cannot do without the glowing stick. And what about the mime himself?

Years ago he announced that he would give up smoking. Did it work out? “Yes, of course. Every now and then. As it is in life, sometimes things go well, sometimes worse,” says DiCaprio. “You’re good at quitting again and again, aren’t you?” Jokes colleague Brad Pitt, also a passionate quartz player. “I’m very good at it,” confirms DiCaprio. However, he also seems good at starting over and over again.