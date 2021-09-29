Kylie Jenner: It’s Out Now!

She is one of the most successful women in the world – and now she is delighting fans with big news. Here we tell you the news with which Kylie Jenner is making fun on the net …

No matter what project Kylie Jenner takes on, it is celebrated with enthusiasm by fans and the press. The estimated net worth of the 24-year-old is now around $ 700 million and she was in 2019 according to the US magazine “Forbes” as that youngest self-made billionaire of all time. No wonder, because her cosmetics company “Kylie Cosmetics” was sold out just a few minutes after the US launch. The beauty entrepreneur is also raising her three-year-old daughter Stormi with her on-off boyfriend Travis Scott and is also currently pregnant with baby number two. and now the young entrepreneur has more news. One thing is clear: your fans are over the moon. We’ll tell you all the details here!

Kylie Jenner launches new baby brand

The youngest member of the Kardashian clan is not only a successful businesswoman but has also been the mother of daughter Stormi for three years. Three weeks ago She also announced her second pregnancy via Instagram video. In an interview with Elle magazine, Kylie said: “Being a mother really feels like something I’ve always been meant to be. Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last couple of years. “ So for fans it is not a big surprise that the TV star is now expanding its business empire – with a range of baby products. With “Kylie Baby” the American is launching her own baby brand – and her daughter Stormi is the brand’s new face. As she explains on her Instagram account, the products are vegan, environmentally friendly and specially developed for sensitive baby skin. “It was a dream of mine when I became a mother to develop clean, safe, effective and conscious baby care”, raves the brunette beauty on her social media channel. You can now buy the products on their website. On your marks, get set and shop!

