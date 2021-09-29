Kim Kardashian: Family Planning Complete? That answer is clear









Especially when you have grown up with a lot of siblings, it is obvious that you are often asked about your own plans for the next generation. Kim Kardashian (40) has also commented on the subject in the past: In February of last year, the mother of four was initially open to more offspring, but then weighed it down. First of all, she wanted to advance her law studies. At the same time, she explained that age also played a major role for her.

Kim Kardashian has a clear attitude towards other children Now talk show host Ellen DeGeneres (63) on her show “The Ellen Show” again. And the mother of four had a clear answer to that.

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star is done with family planning Both stars chatted about Kim Kardashian’s day-to-day life with four young children, her work as an entrepreneur, and her lawyer training, for which she crams every day. The presenter paid her great respect for this and there was huge applause from the audience. When Ellen DeGeneres asked about the pregnancy of Kim’s half-sister Kylie Jenner (24), who is currently expecting her second baby with rapper Travis Scott (30), it was also about Kim and her possible wish for more children. “You’re done planning your kids, aren’t you?” The talk host wanted to know from Kim. At first the mother of four smiled and then thought out loud: “Yes, why not?”, Only to emphasize a few seconds later: “Yes, I’m done with it,” she laughed, “I have a lot of children, I’m done with it.”







Kim and Kanye West’s marriage lasted from 2014 to 2021 Kim Kardashian is currently separated from her husband, Kanye West (44). They met in 2002, but Kim was still taken at the time. In an interview for the documentary series “E True Hollywood Story”, the rapper raved about the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star. “Whenever I was near her and saw her, there was this magnetic attraction to her energy. She was good, pure, happy, loving, proud, courageous, strong”, Kanye West is quoted at “vip.de”. But they didn’t get together until 2012. Two years later, the romantic wedding in Florence followed. But their marriage lasted only seven years, among other things, his infidelity should have been the trigger: In February, the second oldest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan filed for divorce. Nevertheless, the TV celebrity still supports her former life partner in public appearances, such as recently when she appeared in a wedding dress at an album event by the rapper. With her husband, Kim Kardashian has children North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2).