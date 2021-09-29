Khloé Kardashian misses ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

Did you know already… Shawn Mendes is happy for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Khloé Kardashian misses getting paid to spend time with her family.

The last episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, which documented the life of the famous family, aired around six months ago. While Khloé has thoroughly enjoyed the time since then, she wouldn’t mind being in front of the camera with her siblings again soon.

“Since 2007 we haven’t had six weeks without shooting. So these six months without a film are the longest we’ve ever had. It was strange at first, but nice at the same time, because we had to remind ourselves, ‘Okay, I don’t have a microphone on all the time. I don’t have to have styled my hair and make-up all day, ‘”reveals the 37-year-old on the’ Late Late Show with James Corden ‘. “It was nice, but now that we’re back, I miss it.”

Of course, despite the end of the show, Khloé does not have to do without her family – just the cameras that normally accompany the reality stars in their everyday lives. “Even though we live next to each other and are obsessed with each other in a strange way, there’s nothing like getting paid to spend time together,” jokes the entrepreneur.

