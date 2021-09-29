Keanu Reeves’ new hairstyle reveals more about the plot of the sequel

Matrix 4 comes up with another change. This concerns Keanu Reeves, more precisely his hair. In new pictures, the actor shows himself with one Buzz cut and thus triggers speculation as to what that means for the plot of the science fiction sequel.

Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves presents a new look

Through the Celebrity magazine People we became aware of Keanu Reeves’ new hairstyle. So far he has been in his usual place on all set pictures John Wick hairstyle that he’s made his trademark for a few years now. This has changed now.

Keanu Reeves swaps the long hair, including the beard, for a buzz cut, i.e. a short haircut in which down to a few millimeters everything has been shaved off and the scalp is revealed through the remaining stubble. But how does that fit with the story of Matrix 4?

Matrix 4: Is Another Awakening Heralding?

Fans of the Matrix range should be very familiar with this look. When Neo, embodied by Keanu Reeves, is fished out of the matrix in the first part of Morpheus, he wakes up with one Bald head in the real world on. Only gradually does his hair grow again on board the Nebuchadnezzar.









A similar awakening could await us in Matrix 4. Neo sacrificed himself at the end of Matrix Revolutions, although it is unclear what exactly happened to him. Maybe the machines part of him kept in the new version of the matrix, which is now to be brought back into the real world.

In June, set pictures suggested that Keanu Reeves was both Neo and Thomas Anderson appears. Thomas Anderson is Neo’s original Matrix identity. With the reboot of the Matrix, a new Thomas Anderson could have emerged who knows nothing about his previous history.

This also opens up exciting questions about the connection between body and soul employ. A topic that the Wachowskis explored from different perspectives in the first three films. Can Neo ever return from the Matrix if his body is dead in the real world?

Or could the machines artificially keep his body alive so that Matrix 4 is about re-establishing the connection between body and mind? Question after question: What Keanu Reeves’ buzz cut definitely reveals is that Neo is one further transformation goes through whatever it looks like.

No later than the December 23, 2021 we will know more when Matrix 4 starts in German cinemas. The film is currently being shot in the Babelsberg studio.

Do you think Keanu Reeves’ hairstyle suggests a new Matrix awakening?