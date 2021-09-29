Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Keanu Reeves celebrates in Babelsberg despite Corona requirements

By Vimal Kumar
Keanu Reeves and fellow actors Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith had returned to the studio in August.
Image: AFP

A party in the Babelsberg studio is said to have been disguised as a film scene at the end of the shooting for “Matrix 4”. Guests report about 200 visitors who celebrated with sushi and sake.

HHollywood star Keanu Reeves is said to have celebrated in Potsdam despite Corona requirements. As reported by “Bild”, the party in the Babelsberg studio was concealed as a film scene at the end of the shooting for “Matrix 4”. Guests reported about 200 visitors who celebrated with sushi and sake on Thursday night.

The partygoers are said to have crowded the dance floor to the music of a DJ. Meanwhile, Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant spent the night with a bottle of wine at the table. “Bild” reported on rapid tests for Sars-CoV-2 before the celebration and mask requirement. Most of the guests should have taken off the mouth and nose protection soon.

The film company Warner Brothers canceled the shooting of the fourth part of the science fiction saga in March due to Corona. Reeves and his fellow actors Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith had returned to the studio in August to stand in front of the camera for the final scenes of “Matrix 4”.





