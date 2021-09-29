Katy Perry uses her breast pump in a work-out video

The closer the US elections get, the more creative stars get to encourage their followers to vote.

The US elections are just around the corner – on November 3rd, around 233 million Americans will be asked to vote. So that everyone actually uses the right to vote, a number of stars are now motivating their Instagram followers to vote.

Various celebs including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Kerry Washington, Amy Schumer, Shaquille O’Neal, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson show off their workout routines at a Zoom meeting led by Jane Fona.









The motto of the clip, which was shot in the style of the 80s, is “Exercise That Vote.” While the Celebrities in the clip struggling with dumbbells, skipping ropes and exercise balls, you can see Katy Perry nibbling on a chocolate bar.