Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Katy Perry uses her breast pump in a work-out video

By Arjun Sethi
The closer the US elections get, the more creative stars get to encourage their followers to vote.

The US elections are just around the corner – on November 3rd, around 233 million Americans will be asked to vote. So that everyone actually uses the right to vote, a number of stars are now motivating their Instagram followers to vote.

Various celebs including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Kerry Washington, Amy Schumer, Shaquille O’Neal, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson show off their workout routines at a Zoom meeting led by Jane Fona.




The motto of the clip, which was shot in the style of the 80s, is “Exercise That Vote.” While the Celebrities in the clip struggling with dumbbells, skipping ropes and exercise balls, you can see Katy Perry nibbling on a chocolate bar.

“Get Pumped … to vote,” says the singer, who has put on her breast pump, into the camera. “Whoever said pumping wasn’t an exercise … I’d like to turn their nipples clockwise for a week,” Perry wrote on Instagram, adding a link where her followers can register for the election.

Since the birth of her daughter Daisy, Katy Perry has been open to her motherhood. Perry recently showed with a selfie what a woman’s body can look like a few days after giving birth.


