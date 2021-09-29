Kate Winslet teaches her children humility

The 43-year-old actress may be a Hollywood superstar, but she insists that her three children – 18-year-old Mia, 15-year-old Joe, and five-year-old Bear – are not “over-privileged” for making sure they are understand how “impoverished” their ancestors were.

While attending the BBC show ‘Who Do You Think You Are’, in which stars uncover the secrets of their ancestors and discover their family tree, the Oscar winner said, “I come from a poor family on both sides, which may explain why I tried to bring my parents’ values ​​to my children. People never believe me, but my children are not overprivileged. We just don’t live like that. They are very balanced. Humble. “









The former ‘Titanic’ actress learned that her ancestors came from Sweden and lived in poverty. Speaking of the discovery, Kate said she was proud to have come from an impoverished family because her “socialist” parents “frowned upon the rich”. She added, “I would have been upset and disgusted if I had come from wealth or royalty. There was never any money in our family, but I always felt very happy because I came from a beautiful, wonderful, loving family.”