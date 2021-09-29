Kate Winslet breaks Tom Cruise’s incredible stunt record · KINO.de

Kate Winslet had to work hard to shoot “Avatar 2” and broke an unbelievable stunt record by Tom Cruise.

“Avatar 2“Should be much more complex than the first part of the science fiction series. So far, this has been suggested by photos from the set, on which you can see filming in large swimming pools. In fact, a large part of James Cameron’s new film is supposed to take place underwater and give viewers a whole new perspective on the planet Pandora. Now there is also a first photo of the actress Kate Winslet on the underwater set of the film and with her performance, she even broke a Tom Cruise record.

Jon Landau, the producer of the “Avatar” films, posted a first picture of Winslet on Instagram. In the photo, the actress can be seen on the floor of a swimming pool, while she pulls a large tarpaulin like wings behind her. The set photo is actually older, as Winslet shot her parts of the film almost two years ago.

With the Instagram post, Landau refers to an interview that Winslet conducted with The Hollywood Reporter in August. There she explains that she had to learn free diving for “Avatar 2”, ie diving without oxygen bottles. She is especially proud that she managed to hold her breath for seven minutes and 14 seconds. However, Winslet doesn’t want to reveal too much about the film and only adds: “Yes, I play an Aquarius. I’m a water person. ”After holding her breath for over seven minutes, Winslet has now broken Tom Cruise’s Hollywood record for holding her breath. He thought it was “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” for a proud six minutes without breathing, while his character underwater had to exchange important documents (via Screen Rant).

“Avatar 2” should be even more complex

Sigourney Weaver, who can be seen in “Avatar 2”, although her character died in “Avatar – Departure for Pandora”, reported on the difficult shooting conditions under water. Just like Winslet, the actress had to learn to hold her breath for several minutes and not screw up her eyes underwater. In order to enable the best possible post-processing of the underwater recordings, new recording techniques have been developed. Cameron has repeatedly emphasized that he also wants to set technical standards with the new film.

We will find out on December 14, 2022, when the science fiction film is released in German cinemas, whether the great effort and efforts of the actors are paying off. The production of “Avatar 2” has already been completed and “Avatar 3” should be ready as soon as the second part hits the cinemas. The film series seems to be on the right track despite the corona pandemic.

