Jennifer Lawrence: She’s undressing for Vogue

Oh là là, this picture of Jennifer Lawrence is a bit of a surprise. The Oscar winner really drops all covers for a shoot with Vogue

For the 125th anniversary, “Vogue” has come up with something very special. No less than Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence, 26, will be featured on four different covers of the September issue of the fashion magazine. And it gets even better, because one picture from the very special photo series shows the beautiful actress completely naked!

Jennifer Lawrence: Completely Coverless for Vogue



The said photo was already shared on the Instagram account of American Vogue, on which Jennifer Lawrence only wears a narrow, golden ribbon. In addition, the actress hardly has any make-up on the natural-looking shot. The popular actress has never presented herself like this before. With the coverless recording, the “Hunger Games” star also dares a bold step forward. After all, she hasn’t had a particularly good experience with nude pictures in the past. In 2014, a hacker attack resulted in private photos of her being published online, an experience she is still struggling with.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram.





Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Jennifer Lawrence talks about Darren Aronofsky



“The fact that your privacy is constantly being violated would not be a problem if you are perfect. But if you are human, then yes. I’m still afraid of being deceived again,” she confesses in the accompanying interview with the magazine. Jennifer Lawrence not only reveals herself during the photo shoot, but also speaks openly for the first time about her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky. “I’ve had relationships in which I was just confused. I’m never confused with him,” she told Vogue.

Our video recommendation:





Stars in fear and terror Victims of private sextape and nude photo scandals



16 images

Constanze Lerch

Gala