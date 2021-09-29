Jennifer Aniston spotted having a romantic dinner with strangers

Jennifer Aniston is back on the dating market

Oh là, là, who does Jennifer Aniston (52) have with her? The actress was caught leaving a Los Angeles restaurant. Also there: an unknown man! Have they just come back from a romantic dinner date? See for yourself in the video!

Jennifer Aniston is always being credited with new men

Could the gentleman in the white shirt be your new love? In a radio interview with “Radio Andy” on the US radio station Sirius XM, Jen recently revealed at least that she wanted to date again. There is currently no special someone. Or maybe yes?







Jennifer Aniston was married to Justin Theroux (50) until 2018. She has now been single for around three years – a time when the actress is constantly being accused of new men. Just recently rumors were loud that Jennifer Aniston could have tied up with co-star David Schwimmer (54), in keeping with the “Friends” reunion. Not true, denied swimmers. Even if he had a crush on his colleague while filming the first “Friends” season.

Fans are still hoping for a love comeback with Brad Pitt