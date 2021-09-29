Thursday, September 30, 2021
Jennifer Aniston almost never got a “Friends” role!

She almost missed her global success! Actress Jennifer Aniston (52) has been a sought-after Hollywood star since the 1990s. She gained worldwide fame through her role in the sitcom Friends. Fans of the series couldn’t imagine a better actress for the character Rachel Greene – but it almost turned out very differently. Jennifer Aniston now reveals that she almost didn’t play the part!

On the radio show Gayle King in the House spoke Jennifer recently about her role in the series “Friends”. She revealed that shortly before the start of the series she was in another sitcom called “Muddling Through”, but that it should be canceled. When “Friends” was supposed to be produced after a first pilot episode, “Muddling through” was suddenly extended by three more episodes. The actress asked the producer to let her off the show so she could shoot Friends. He was not very enthusiastic about it: “He said, ‘I saw the pilot. It’s not going to make you a star. This sitcom is going to make you a star'”said the 52-year-old.

The producers of “Friends” were even looking for a backup for Jenniferbecause they feared it would be tied to the other sitcom. “Friends called me and said, ‘I’ll audition for Rachel. Will you help me?’ And I thought to myself: what? “the successful actress remembered. “And the rest is history”, she said. Because luckily the other sitcom was eventually canceled and Jennifer could take on the important part of Rachel.




