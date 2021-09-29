James Bond: Daniel Craig doesn’t want Hugh Jackman to be his successor

Who will be next James Bond? If the current actor Daniel Craig has its way, his successor should not be called Hugh Jackman.

Daniel Craig is enjoying his last moments as James Bond these days: On September 30th, his last film in the role of spy, “No Time to Die”, will be released in cinemas. But already there are rumors and discussions about who should inherit Craig as 007. According to the producers of the film series, the next version of the British secret agent could be significantly younger, or in some way different from the interpretations we know so far. Rumor has it that actors like “The Witcher” star Henry Cavill or “Bridgerton” actor Regé-Jean Page are eligible for the cult role.

Who will succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond?

Craig’s Bond predecessor Pierce Brosnan, on the other hand, once said he sees Tom Hardy as a strong candidate to follow in the footsteps of so many legends. Another name that is being discussed for the successor of Craig is that of “Wolverine” actor Hugh Jackman – but Craig does not want to see him in the role of 007, as he made clear in a recent interview.

But what does Daniel Craig think on this subject? After all, the Briton held the role for 15 years and is certainly one of the leading experts in the field of James Bond; and while he may not be able to decide the character's future, he knows that his opinion matters a lot on this.









“It won’t be. Just over my corpse,” said Craig when the Scottish presenter Lorraine Kelly broke up on her search for the next Bond; and although Craig was jokingly saying this, Hugh Jackman himself has already taken a stand on this rejection of the 007 actor.

For Jackman, Daniel Craig is the only real 007

The Australian shared an excerpt from Craig’s interview on Instagram and wrote: “Well, I guess that would have nipped this rumor in the bud.” Jackman, was once traded as the successor to Pierce Brosnan before the role went to Daniel Craig. “I was about to shoot ‘X-Men 2’ and Wolverine had become that certain something in my life, I didn’t want to play two such iconic characters at once,” said Jackman at the time. However, he believes that at some point in life every man has dreamed of being the next Bond. As Jackman continues to write in his Instagram post, one thing is very clear to him: “Daniel, my friend, you will always be 007 to me.”

The article “Daniel Craig dice que no va a permitir que Hugh Jackman sea James Bond” by Paloma González first appeared at GQ.mx.

