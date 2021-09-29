Jack Nicholson: Wild party, strange morning

Actor Jack Nicholson used to party excessively – and often woke up in unusual places after the parties

Jack Nicholson, 76, is known for his fondness for wild parties. And the Oscar winner is proud that he kept getting back on his feet – no matter how hard he partied. “Contrary to popular belief, I’ve always had myself under control. I’m in good shape, a bit strong, but healthy. And I’ve seen everything,” said the star of the British newspaper ‘The Sun’. “I’ve woken up in trees or on the edge of cliffs, but I kept getting caught.”









Nicholson is now taking things a little slower – even with women. “If men are really honest, everything they do and wherever they go is always associated with the expectation of meeting a woman. Much of me as an actor was all about that. There have been times in my life when I felt irresistible. Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case, “said Nicholson.

The former playboy misses his old life, especially his new beauty routine, he doesn’t find it tingling. “Some [dieser Veränderungen] is not as great as the hair that comes and the hair that goes. They even come out of my ears now. “

CoverMedia