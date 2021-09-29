Jack Nicholson: Tacitly retired

Actor Jack Nicholson is said to have quietly said goodbye to acting

Jack Nicholson, 76, quit acting but doesn’t want to make a big deal out of it.

The acting icon (“One flew over the cuckoo’s nest”) doesn’t want to and can’t stand in front of the camera after more than 50 years: “Jack retired without much fanfare. But he has no intention of saying goodbye to the limelight,” claimed a friend according to “Radar Online”. “There is a simple reason for his decision – amnesia. At 76, Jack has memory problems and can no longer remember his texts. His memory is no longer what it used to be.”

Since the movie “How Do You Know It’s Love?” with Owen Wilson (44, “Midnight in Paris”) and Reese Witherspoon (37, “Walk the Line”) in 2010, Jack Nicholson has not been seen in new productions. “He’s not saying goodbye to the public. He just didn’t want to make a fuss. He’s happy when, like Sean Connery, he’s tacitly part of the retirees’ club.” The American can look back on a great career – with his twelve Oscar nominations, he holds the actor record. As a pensioner, he can now devote himself even more to his beloved Los Angeles Lakers and sit on the basketball court with sunglasses and his trademark grin. Two years ago, the star confessed to the British newspaper “The Daily Mail” that age sometimes thwarted his plans: “I’m still wild. But biological decay has begun. I can no longer be with women I didn’t make that decision myself; it’s probably no longer okay at my age, “laughed Jack Nicholson, who at this year’s Academy Awards was then awarded this year’s winner Jennifer Lawrence (23,” Silver Linings ” ) made him blush with his charm.

