It sparked immediately between Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry

An instant spark between Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry

09/29/2021 8:48 am

Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry apparently had a special connection right away.

While other women can’t get over their ex-husband’s new partner, the relationship between the two stars couldn’t be better.

Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry hit it off immediately

When Orlando Bloom introduced his ex in 2016 to the new woman at his side, the chemistry between Miranda and Katy was right away. “We got along great right away, as if we were friends before,” enthuses the Australian model in an interview with the ‘Ladies First With Laura Brown’ podcast. “From day one, when Orlando and I broke up, we were very close, like really good friends. I’ve always wanted the best for him and he always wanted the best for me. “









Miranda Kerr praises the harmony

But vice versa, there is pure harmony: The ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor gets along wonderfully with Miranda’s second husband Evan Spiegel. “It’s incredible that [Orlando und ich] could find other partners who are really a good fit for us. [Mein Mann] Evan Spiegel and Orlando get along as well as Katy and I. So it’s a blessing and it doesn’t have to be any different. It can be harmonious and you can be totally nice, ”explains the beauty entrepreneur.

Together with the actor, Miranda raises ten-year-old Flynn, while she and her husband have sons Hart (3) and Miles (23 months). Katy and Orlando, on the other hand, were able to celebrate the birth of their daughter Daisy in August last year. (Bang)