Is the sequel coming? Sylvester Stallone stirs up hope · KINO.de

Anyone who thinks that Sylvester Stallone is giving up is wrong. Apparently another “Rambo” movie could await us.

Sylvester Stallone is already an older man, but the “Rocky” actor doesn’t think about quitting. In addition to the famous boxer character, the action veteran Rambo is another iconic role played by the actor. The last film, “Rambo: Last Blood”, did not appear in theaters until 2019. In the USA, the extended cut of “Rambo: Last Blood” came on Apple TV and Sylvester Stallone advertised it on his Instagram channel.

Not the Extended Cut, but here you can watch “Rambo: Last Blood” in the stream

Underneath, the actor is promoting the new version of the film. He writes about his character: “He could come back”. Earlier Stallone said that another “Rambo” film could come as long as “Rambo: Last Blood” works in theaters. Unfortunately, the last movie starring the famous action hero wasn’t a big box-office hit, grossing just $ 91.5 million on a budget of $ 50 million. However, if the Extended Cut of “Rambo: Last Blood” gets a corresponding response, that could bring the film to a positive balance. This would make “Rambo 6” possible again.

“Rocky” had some memorable moments which you can check out here:

kino.de News – Big cinema at the Netflix fan event

Sylvester Stallone still has some plans

Since the first part of the Rambo saga was originally called “First Blood”, one might think that “Rambo: Last Blood” should be the last part. Nevertheless, Stallone left the situation open and revealed in an interview on Joblo that he already had some ideas about how the veteran could go on. Even the end of the latest “Rambo” film does not finally close the story.

In addition to Sylvester Stallone, these other stars are ashamed of their films:









Start the photo gallery(12 pictures) Sylvester Stallone & Co: 10 stars who are ashamed of their own films

In addition, the actor plans to continue his role as Rocky. Stallone will probably not appear in the successful “Creed” films, as he himself confirms, but a sequel to the original “Rocky” saga could follow as well as a prequel series about the boxer legend. However, none of this has been officially confirmed, which is why you still have to be patient.

Either way, it’s remarkable how Sylvester Stallone is still in the business. The actor turns 74 even today. We say all the best and hope for great films, whether as Rocky, Rambo or a completely new character.

You can prove how well you know your way around action classics here:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.