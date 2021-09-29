The final spurt for Britney Spears: The singer has been fighting for months to no longer be under her father’s guardianship, which has existed since 2008. After James Spears filed a motion to terminate his guardianship a few weeks ago, the next hearing in the proceedings next Wednesday, September 29, remains to be awaited. In July, the former teen star failed in court, which refused to replace her father.

The singer had become addicted after experiencing a breakdown due to personal and psychological problems. Initially, James Spears had managed both private affairs and the musician’s assets, from 2019 he only took care of the finances – co-guardian Jodi Montgomery is responsible for personal matters. With the hoped-for end of guardianship, Britney Spears now seems ready to reveal more details about the relationship between her and her father.









Is Britney Spears doing the same to Harry and Meghan?

According to the British daily “Mirror”, the 39-year-old should consider giving an exclusive interview to US talk show host Oprah Winfrey. She was inspired by Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who caused a stir in the spring with an explosive disclosure talk.

Most recently, the documentary “Controlling Britney Spears” brought new information about Spears’ guardianship to the public. In the new film from VoD provider Hulu, former employees of Britney Spears describe, among other things, that the pop star’s bedroom was bugged and her mobile phone was monitored. It remains to be seen whether Spears will confirm such allegations in a possible scandalous interview with Winfrey.

Meanwhile, Netflix has also announced a documentary on the subject: “Britney vs. Spears”. Director Erin Lee Carr (“Dirty Money – Money Rules the World”) and journalist Jenny Eliscu speak of an “epic failure of the judiciary”. The report will be available from September 28th – and should be viewed with a little caution. “Britney vs Spears” was created without Britney Spears’ involvement. As the director told the “Los Angeles Times”, she tried repeatedly to contact the pop star, but without success.

