Interview with George Clooney – SZ Magazin

SZ-Magazin: Mr. Clooney, are there moments when it sucks to be George Clooney?

George Clooney: I get along quite well with it, why?









As a director, you make ambitious films; you have been political for years active – but if you like just before one a few days again, briefly say something about your marriage proposal on breakfast television, then exactly this topic makes it into the magazines for days and newspapers around the world. Think You sometimes, hey, don’t I have other things to tell here, too?

Oh, I’ve been in this business for so long, I know how it works. It’s so nice and easy to make a little story out of it when I tell you that I cut my own hair. On the other hand, it is more work to deal with the stories that someone actually has to tell. Yesterday I gave interviews about my new film, zooming in, ten journalists at a time. A total of 60 people in one day. Before that, I made a bet with myself that 25 people would want to talk about haircutting. In the end it was 35. That’s an easy topic. And you know what, you want people to talk about my hair. Funny stories are okay, it doesn’t hurt if there is something to laugh about in the middle of the pandemic.