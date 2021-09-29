In love: Emma Watson has a new one – with a six-pack

Emma Watson has a new boyfriend. The man is a computer specialist and ten years older than her. At first glance, he looks like a grown-up version of Harry Potter – but that is deceptive.

D.he most beautiful wizard student of all time has a new husband. Emma Watson’s last known friend was Will Adamowicz, a fellow student at Oxford University, where she studied English literature for a while.

Her newcomer, two years later, with whom she was seen leaving a London musical, looks more like Emma’s social studies teacher in a sweater, ten years older than the 25-year-old actress, with glasses.

However, the American William “Mack” Knight, 35, portrayed himself completely differently without a sweater, as evidenced by the pictures he published on “RebelMouse” from his life: He is a boy with a six-pack who is close to nature and likes to hike. He took Emma Watson out to Mount Diablo State Park in California for a short vacation – but the two lived on a luxury ranch, where being close to nature costs more than $ 14,000 a week, reported the Daily Mail.

100 pounds of pocket money a month

Knight graduated from elite Princeton University, where he studied ecology and evolutionary biology, and holds another degree from Columbia Business School. He now works in a senior position in Silicon Valley.

At the same time, she just said in an interview, Emma Watson is not particularly interested in money. At the age of nine, the British star played in the first “Harry Potter” film, and was a multimillionaire even as a child. But she has not noticed anything of her wealth. She is still grateful to her parents for this: “For years I only got around 100 pounds of pocket money a month. And that was enough. “