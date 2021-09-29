Wednesday, September 29, 2021
HomeNewsIn love: Emma Watson has a new one - with a six-pack
News

In love: Emma Watson has a new one – with a six-pack

By Arjun Sethi
0
74




panorama In love

Emma Watson has a new one – with a six-pack

| Reading time: 2 minutes

Emma Watson was already on a short vacation with her new boyfriend. On a luxury ranch Emma Watson was already on a short vacation with her new boyfriend. On a luxury ranch

Emma Watson was already on a short vacation with her new boyfriend. On a luxury ranch




Source: Getty Images

Emma Watson has a new boyfriend. The man is a computer specialist and ten years older than her. At first glance, he looks like a grown-up version of Harry Potter – but that is deceptive.

D.he most beautiful wizard student of all time has a new husband. Emma Watson’s last known friend was Will Adamowicz, a fellow student at Oxford University, where she studied English literature for a while.

Her newcomer, two years later, with whom she was seen leaving a London musical, looks more like Emma’s social studies teacher in a sweater, ten years older than the 25-year-old actress, with glasses.

However, the American William “Mack” Knight, 35, portrayed himself completely differently without a sweater, as evidenced by the pictures he published on “RebelMouse” from his life: He is a boy with a six-pack who is close to nature and likes to hike. He took Emma Watson out to Mount Diablo State Park in California for a short vacation – but the two lived on a luxury ranch, where being close to nature costs more than $ 14,000 a week, reported the Daily Mail.

100 pounds of pocket money a month

Knight graduated from elite Princeton University, where he studied ecology and evolutionary biology, and holds another degree from Columbia Business School. He now works in a senior position in Silicon Valley.

At the same time, she just said in an interview, Emma Watson is not particularly interested in money. At the age of nine, the British star played in the first “Harry Potter” film, and was a multimillionaire even as a child. But she has not noticed anything of her wealth. She is still grateful to her parents for this: “For years I only got around 100 pounds of pocket money a month. And that was enough. “


Previous articleHollywood stars: that’s how much money they make per word! – Movie theater
Next articleNew set picture from the funeral confuses Marvel fans · KINO.de
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv