“I’m the most overrated actress”

Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech for her Golden Globe for life’s work has long gone down in the history of the renowned film award. Because the actress had criticized Donald Trump for his political goals more openly than anyone else in Hollywood. She didn’t even have to give his name to do that.









The rest of the world, which is not interested in such awards, got wind of Streep’s clear words at the latest when the newly elected (but not yet inaugurated) US President on Twitter against the multiple Oscar winner from Leder drew and described her as “the most overrated actress in Hollywood”. (A long time ago he had rated her performance as “excellent”.)

No way back to the old days of oppression

This is the name Meryl Streep came back to on Saturday (February 11) when giving a speech in New York for a charity that campaigns for human rights. While the 67-year-old reiterated the importance of LGBTQ, civil and women’s rights, she said ironically: “I am the ‘most overrated’, most awarded and currently – at the moment! – also the most scolded actress of my generation. “

Streep received much applause for her speech. She then stepped up again with her criticism of the current government policy: “If you think the population will go wild if you take up their guns, then wait and see what happens when you steal our happiness from us. We will not allow ourselves to take a step back into the old days of ignorance and oppression in order to have to hide for who we are. “