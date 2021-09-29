If too successful: Ray Dalio with a dark forecast for Bitcoin: “The regulatory authorities will destroy him” | news

Forex in this article

Ray Dalio has again warned of a violent end to Bitcoin. The famous investor, whose hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, with assets under management of more than 100 billion US dollars, is the largest hedge fund in the world, said in the spring that the largest cryptocurrency could soon be banned. Now Dalio followed up with a new warning at the SALT conference in mid-September.



Dalio warns of the destruction of Bitcoin – SEC sees conditions as in the “Wild West”



“I think if he is really successful they will eventually destroy him and they will try to destroy him. And I think they will destroy him because they have the ability to destroy him,” the hedge fund manager replied in an interview with “CNBC” on the question of whether a regulation of the crypto sector in his opinion will lead to crypto currencies like Bitcoin having a future or being destroyed.



The interview was preceded a day by statements from SEC boss Gary Gensler, who, according to CNBC, spoke to the US Senate that the US financial regulator was working flat out to better monitor Bitcoin and Ethereum and better regulate the thousands establish new digital coins and assets. – Trade Bitcoin with Plus 500 – that’s how it works. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should carefully consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. – “Currently we simply do not have enough protection for investors with cryptos in the financial sector, issuing, trading or lending,” said Gensler. The whole sector is “more like the Wild West,” said the SEC chairman.











Although the US exchange supervisory authority argues that the planned regulation of cryptocurrencies is to protect the interests of investors, according to Ray Dalio, the government does not want Bitcoin to become too successful in the mainstream. Should that be the case, he believes that it will soon mean the end of the cyber motto. However, the fact that El Salvador has accepted Bitcoin as legal tender does not indicate that this will also happen in the USA – because there are enough examples for countries in which it works exactly the other way round. “There is El Salvador accepting it and there is India and China getting rid of it. And then there is the United States talking about how it could be regulated and it could still be controlled,” he said famous investor.



Bitcoin as an alternative to cash and with a use for diversification



According to Dalio, the fact that the government does not want alternative currencies does not mean that Bitcoin has no place or value and will therefore automatically fail. Although the cryptocurrency has no intrinsic value, historically this is not uncommon for investment objects. “From a historical perspective, there are so many things that had no intrinsic value, but a perceived value. And then they ran hot and then cooled down again. It could come one way or another,” said the investor. You just have to know what the Bitcoin is – and that “could be tulips in Holland,” Dalio told CNBC, referring to the tulip mania in the 17th century.



For himself, Bitcoin is a “viable investment solution” as long as it is accepted as a means of payment, continued the founder of Bridgewater Associates. “I think it is worth looking at all alternatives to cash and all alternatives to other financial assets. Bitcoin is a possibility,” said Dalio in the “CNBC” interview. Therefore, he also invested a certain amount of money in Bitcoin himself. However, the share is small compared to the gold share in his portfolio – and that in turn is very small compared to other asset classes. Nevertheless, in his opinion, there is something about it, said Dalio – and also advised other investors to diversify their holdings and include Bitcoin in the process.

