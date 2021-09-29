“I regret that very much”: Laschet apologizes for his election campaign

The Union faction has shrunk by fifty MPs. Chancellor candidate Laschet apologizes to those politicians who did not make it back to the Bundestag. He is betting that the traffic light negotiations will break.

The CDU chairman Armin Laschet apologized for the election result at the constituent meeting of the Union parliamentary group that is currently underway. According to information from ntv, Laschet said he made mistakes as the top candidate. “I regret this a lot.” Then he apologized to the MPs who are no longer in the Bundestag. The Union’s mandates decreased from 246 to 196 on Sunday.

The CDU election campaign was overshadowed by numerous mistakes. In the summer, CSU boss Markus Söder accused Laschet of wanting to move into the Chancellery “in a sleeping car” – an allusion to insufficient commitment and poor organization.

According to participants, Laschet said in the parliamentary group meeting that the election result was a severe blow to the Union. The CDU and CSU had lost 8.8 percentage points and fell to 24.1 percent, their worst result since the founding of the Federal Republic. The Union could not be satisfied with this, said Laschet. It is a sad, bad day for the CDU and CSU. The results are particularly bad in East Germany. The processing must now take place quickly.









Nevertheless, Laschet was hopeful that it could work with the formation of a government under the leadership of the Union. “Those who voted for us say: Don’t give up on Jamaica so quickly,” said Laschet. There are strong signals from the FDP in the direction of the Union. With a view to a traffic light alliance between the Greens and the FDP with the SPD, he said how SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz dealt with coalition partners could be seen in Hamburg when he was leading a government there.

Group leader Ralph Brinkhaus said according to participants, the top candidate had not reached the voters. CSU boss Söder thanked the MPs for the hard fighting.

Laschet said Brinkhaus should remain group chairman for six months. This is the joint proposal of the two party leaders. “The fact that other candidates, who can also imagine that, have agreed to this is a strong sign of the togetherness that we need now.” According to reports, Friedrich Merz, Jens Spahn and Norbert Röttgen were also interested in running for the parliamentary group chairmanship. Should the Union go into opposition, this office will be one of the few that is still available to CDU politicians.

The fact that Brinkhaus is only elected for six months and not, as usual, for a year is a compromise. Laschet originally wanted Brinkhaus to remain in office on a provisional basis until the constituent session of the new Bundestag on October 26th. In view of the possible upcoming coalition negotiations, Söder and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt had refused. Brinkhaus had also strictly rejected this. Before the parliamentary group meeting, he and Dobrindt made it clear that the parliamentary group expected to be involved in any coalition talks.