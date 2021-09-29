How fully is Keanu Reeves a part of the canon?

The actor Keanu Reeves plays a central role in the action RPG Cyberpunk 2077, as demonstrated by the music video for the title “No Save Point” by the hip-hop group Run The Jewels.
The Canadian actor Keanu Reeves is world famous through several films, for example as the computer hacker Neo in the Matrix trilogy or in the role of a hit man John Wick in the films of the same name. Since the E3 2019 game fair, we have also known that Keanu Reeves is part of the action RPG Cyberpunk 2077. In the new music video of the hip-hop band Run The Jewels for the song “No Save Point”, a line from the rapper killer Mike is catchy: “Keanu Reeves, cyber arm under my sleeve”. According to Senior Quest Designer Patrick K. Mills, this song is not just part of the game’s soundtrack, it is the lyrics are “very tradition-friendly”.
Johnny Silverhand is Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077
According to Mills, the lyrics refer to Keanu Reeves within the cyberpunk universe. Specifically, it is about a “little-known actor from the Collapse era who had an uncanny resemblance to Johnny Silverhand”. Within Cyberpunk 2077, Keanu Reeves is often mistaken for his played character in the years following the disappearance of Johnny Silverhand. The collapse era spans a period of time with the fall of Western civilization.
The real Keanu Reeves was born in 1964, so he would have visited Night City before the collapse era. In addition to the virtual image of Keanu Reeves, a licensed Porsche 911 including a cockpit view is part of the action RPG from the Polish developer studio CD Projekt Red. The new game from the makers of The Witcher will be released on December 10th. Cyberpunk 2077 will be available for PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One as well as for the cloud gaming services Google Stadia and Nvidia Geforce Now. However, it is not just a game, cyberpunk is supposed to find its way into various areas of the media industry as a brand. For example, there has been a comic series called Trauma Team since September, as well as an official Cyberpunk 2077 mouse. From the year 2022, an anime series will be released on Netflix with the title Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.
