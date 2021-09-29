Horst Janson reveals at 85 – Why I canceled Steven Spielberg – people

When someone calls “Bastian”, he turns around and smiles. When a “Sesame Street” child of yore comes up and asks what the fur of the cuddly giant Samson feels like, he tells about the soft carpet on two legs.

Horst Janson lives today. But the actor has yesterday happily in his heart.

85 is the man today who will always remain the cheeky teacher “Der Bastian” for many. Up to 15 million viewers saw the 13 episodes on ZDF in 1973. In which he made the long hair socially acceptable.





Like Uwe Friedrichsen († 81), Ilse Biberti (60) and Lilo Pulver (90, from left) Janson was part of the regular cast of “Sesame Street” in the 1980sPhoto: picture-alliance / dpa



Even 50 years later, they are still an issue. “Today my hair is short, but many people speak to me on the mat,” he says to BamS. “I prefer that to being all about these money stories.”









Eastern real estate, false friends, good-naturedness. Bitter ingredients for a bankruptcy. He fought his way back from bankruptcy with modesty and discipline with his second wife Hella (71, married since 1982).

More than 500,000 euros in debt weighed on him until his personal bankruptcy in 2011. “I am now happy about ten euros. This is the amount that has just increased my pension, ”said Janson. “Now the sum is just under 500 euros. I got it myself. I never wanted to be on the government’s pocket, I never reported unemployed as an actor. And fees? In the 60s it was also in your pocket. At some point the pockets were empty … “

Was he still never bitter? “No,” says Janson. “I’m 85 and the body does what the head says. How much money should I outweigh that? “

He played his first film in 1959 (“The Buddenbrooks”) with Lilo Pulver (90). “The last time we saw each other, she rode into the studio on a horse for an anniversary show for NDR. But it was a few years ago. It’s a shame that Lilo has withdrawn so much. ”He wrote down such experiences in his biography“ The 85-year-old who got up in the morning and was still young ”(Ullstein, 224 pages, 22.99 euros). One incident is missing from it. “That I canceled Steven Spielberg.” The star director wanted him for the Holocaust drama “Schindler’s List” (1993).







“I had already agreed to tour small theaters,” says Janson. “You have to do things that you promise.”