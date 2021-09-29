Hollywood stars: that’s how much money they make per word! – Movie theater

Speech is silver, silence is gold …

Who would have thought that this sentence would apply in Hollywood of all places? However: A study by the finance portal “24/7 Wall Street” looked at what stars like Angelina Jolie or Ryan Gosling earned per film and how much they had to say for it. The amazing result: some actors earn up to $ 166,000 per word!

BILD shows which Hollywood stars have collected a lot of money for their thin lips.

1st place: Jack Nicholson as “Joker”

The man with the shark grin played the “Joker” in “Batman” in 1989, Bruce Wayne’s most famous enemy. For his appearance in the cult film, Jack Nicholson (81) received six million dollars. He didn’t have to learn a lot of text for his role: The “Joker” only says 585 words during the entire film.

★ Earnings per word: 166 $ 101!

By the way: Instead of insisting on his standard fee of ten million dollars at the time, Nicholson preferred to share in the film’s box office income. So he made a total of $ 50 million.

2nd place: Keanu Reeves as “Neo”

When Keanu Reeves (54) slipped back into the role of the chosen one “Neo” in 2003 for the films “Matrix Reloaded” and “Matrix Revolutions”, he earned almost 100 million dollars. With 638 words in both films, he was as silent as Nicholson’s “Joker”.

★ Power on average: $ 159,393 per word!

3rd place: Johnny Depp as “crazy hatter”

Johnny Depp (55) earned around $ 650 million just with his role as the spoiled pirate “Jack Sparrow” in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series. But he had his most efficient appearance as the “crazy hatter” in “Alice in Wonderland” (2010). His total earnings on the film: $ 44 million.

★ In contrast to the chattering pirate Sparrow, Depp only says 661 words in the entire “Wunderland” – and collects 66,606 dollars for each one!

4th place: Arnold Schwarzenegger as “Terminator”

In his role as “Terminator”, Arnold Schwarzenegger (71) is not a man of many words. In “Judgment Day”, the second part of the series, he says only 861 words. Total earnings from the film: just under $ 26 million.

★ Power on average: $ 30,687 per word.









5th place: Sigourney Weaver as “Ellen Ripley”

With the “Alien” series, Sigourney Weaver (69) not only became one of the first great action heroines in Hollywood history, but also quite rich. For her role as “Ellen Ripley” in “Alien: Resurrection” (1997), she earned around 16 million dollars. She spoke 712 words throughout the film.

★ Earnings per word: $ 23,128!

6th place: Angelina Jolie as “Elise Clifton-Ward”

In the 2010 thriller “The Tourist”, Angelina Jolie (43) fell in love with the super gangster “Frank Tupelo” (played by Johnny Depp) as Interpol agent “Elise Clifton-Ward”. The film flopped, but grossed Jolie around $ 21 million.

★ With each of her 999 words she made $ 20,934!

7th place: Johnny Depp as “Frank Tupelo”

Yep, again dork. Working alongside Angelina Jolie, he earned $ 22 million with “The Tourist”.

★ With 1146 words, he has a little more to say than his love for the screen, but gets “only” 19,209 dollars per word.

For comparison: A nurse in Germany earns an average of 28,000 euros gross per year.

8th place: Leonardo DiCaprio as “Hugh Glass”

For his role as the tough fur hunter “Hugh Glass”, Leonardo DiCaprio (44) not only received the long-awaited Oscar, but also around 20 million dollars. Surprising: In 156 minutes, the actually silent survivor says 1,148 words – talk bag!

★ Pay per word: $ 17,422 (or a sable fur coat …)

9th place: Will Smith as “Captain Steven Hiller”

Will Smith (50) wrote film history as the quick-witted “Captain Steven Hiller” in “Independence Day” (1996). With the flick, Smith not only boosted his career, he also made almost eight million dollars. His speaking part: 509 words!

★ He got around $ 15,000 for each of them!

10th place: Johnny Depp as “Edward Scissorhands”

Johnny Depp seems to have a knack for giving extra weight to his words. With his role “Edward Scissorhands” he spoke only 185 words in the 1990 film of the same name. For each of these he got $ 14,889.

★ Total earnings from the film: almost three million dollars!