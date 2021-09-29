Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg: He’s ashamed of a certain film

Mark Wahlberg has long been one of the most successful film producers and actors in Hollywood and can look back on a remarkable list of outstanding projects. Recently, however, he surprised with a negative statement about one of his key film roles.

The dealer pays a commission for links on this page, e.g. for those marked with or green underlining.

More info.

The bumpy beginnings of a Hollywood star

Especially in his youth, Mark Wahlberg allowed himself to make a few mistakes, which certainly did not contribute to the picture book career of an influential actor and film producer. Wahlberg, known for his aggressive, racist, and violent behavior, dropped out of school and was charged with attempted murder at the age of 16. After he celebrated his first successes in the music business and helped a Calvin Klein underwear commercial to achieve cult status, the film industry also noticed him. With films like “Departed – Unter Feinden”, “Planet der Apen” or two parts of the “Transformers” series, he has long been part of the Hollywood elite. For all that, Mark Wahlberg clearly had enough material from his past to show that he could actually be ashamed of himself. He recently spoke in a discussion in Chicago with Cardinal Blasé Cupich about a chapter of his career that he would like to delete from his résumé.

The breakthrough of the young Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in “Transformers 5: The Last Knight” Photo: Paramount Pictures / dpa





Mark Wahlberg seems to deeply regret the film “Boogie Nights”, which gave him his international breakthrough in 1997. The drama deals with the California porn film scene of the 70s and 80s. Wahlberg mimes the central character of 17-year-old Eddie Adams, who ends up in the emerging porn industry out of an emergency. As a well-stocked “Dirk Diggler” he developed into the star of the industry and from then on led a life in abundance. Due to a number of unfortunate circumstances such as excessive drug use, new competing faces of the porn scene, the unrestrained handling of money, as well as the increasing change in the industry, the tide turns for Eddie Adams. “Boogie Nights” was nominated for three Academy Awards and is one of the best films of the 90s. In addition to Hollywood greats like Julian Moore and Heather Graham, Wahlberg marked the starting point of his film career.

Wahlberg’s mistake # 1

Wahlberg’s statement about this outstanding entry into the Hollywood Olympic is therefore initially difficult to understand: “I just hope that God is a movie buff and can forgive too. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past. Boogie Nights is high on the list.“ If you look at the film (like Wahlberg) from a religious and family perspective, it is almost understandable why the actor would have preferred to do without this role in retrospect. That doesn’t change the fact that “Boogie Nights” takes up the ups and downs of a controversial milieu in a grandiose manner and thus a masterpiece of the 90s was created.

The positive influence of the past

Mark Wahlberg never kept his criminal and questionable youth hidden from the public. Rather, he now wants to be a role model for young adults who are struggling with similar problems as he was at this age. Its history should inspire and show that there is definitely a way out of such a situation. He added to the conversation in Chicago that in retrospect he would change some things if he could. So he is now trying to give something back to those around him.

Always up to date: WhatsApp news directly on your mobile phone

Always well informed everywhere: So that you don’t miss any news and are always up to date, CHIP sends you the most important news of the day directly to your mobile phone. From now on there are also news specifically on the topic Series & Movies! CHIP’s popular notification service already has thousands of subscribers. We offer you the opportunity to receive our news via WhatsApp, Telegram and Insta. Sign up for our service by using the following widget and following the steps given: