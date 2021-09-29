Golden Globe Awards 2017: Meryl Streep delivers moving speech against Donald Trump – politics

After Hollywood star Meryl Streep’s outright criticism of Donald Trump, the US President-elect struck back via Twitter. In the short message service on Monday, Trump described Streep as “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood”. She “doesn’t know me, but attacked me last night at the Golden Globes,” said Trump. “She’s a Hillary courtship …” wrote the future head of state, referring to his rival Hillary Clinton, who was defeated in the US elections, of the Democrats.

Trump further tweeted: “For the 100th time, I’ve never ‘made fun of’ (never would) a disabled reporter, just showed him off as ‘cringing’ when he told a 16 year old story he did had written, completely changed to make me look bad. Once again very mendacious media! “

Meryl Streep gave a political speech against future US President Donald Trump at the Golden Globes awards ceremony in Hollywood. Above all, she warned of Trump’s habit of humiliating others. “If the powerful use their position to tyrannize others, then we all lose,” said Streep tearfully on Sunday when she received the Cecil B. Demille Prize for her life’s work.

For her, the most impressive scene of the year was not in a film, but when Trump aped the movements of a physically disabled person in a campaign speech, said Streep. “It broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out of my head. (…) This instinct to humiliate others – when someone shows it in public, by someone powerful – runs into the everyday life of all of us, “said the multiple Oscar winner. After all, this supposedly gives other people permission to do the same: “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence encourages violence.”









Streep had previously spoken about the origins of many of the nominated stars. Hollywood is full of foreigners. “If we throw them all out of the country, there will be nothing for us to watch but football and mixed martial arts,” said Streep of the martial arts sport that Trump values ​​very much. Streep had already taken a clear position against Trump during the election campaign.

The gala guests in the hall listened intently. Many reacted visibly touched, some had tears in their eyes. Many Streep’s appearance on the short message service Twitter also praised Streep: “An overwhelming moment that we seldom see on television,” wrote director Michael Moore about Streep’s “passionate Golden Globe speech”. Actress Julianne Moore referred to the Streep quote “If the powerful use their position to bully others, then we all lose” – and added: “Thank you #MerylStreep”. Her colleague Juliette Lewis tweeted: “Meryl Streep says everything that needs to be said in a very profound and elegant way.” Danny Glover tweeted: “I can always count on Meryl to say something significant”.

Meryl Streep was awarded the Cecil B. Demille Prize for her life’s work at the gala on Monday night. (dpa / AFP)