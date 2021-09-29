“Ghost Rider 3”: is there a sequel?

“Ghost Rider” is a hot guy who doesn’t hesitate for long and he proved this in two films in the form of Nicolas Cage. We’ll tell you whether part 3 is coming.

The first film about the “Ghost Rider” started in 2007 with Nicolas Cage in the lead role of the bounty hunter from hell. Johnny Blaze makes a pact with the evil Mephistopheles (Peter Fonda) and works off his debt from then on. The first part cost over $ 110 million and grossed over $ 228 million at the box office, which was poor compared to other Marvel Comics films. Five years later, a sequel was released under the name: “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance”. This story takes you to Eastern Europe and Johnny Blaze protects the devil’s son (Fergus Riordan) from his evil father’s plans. The cost of the sequel dropped to $ 75 million and the film grossed over $ 132 million, making it less successful than its predecessor. Are you dying to know if “Ghost Rider 3” is in sight? Stay tuned and read on.

In this Video we show you which sequels you can look forward to:

When is Part 3 of “Ghost Rider” coming?

In view of the bad box office results of the previous films, it is difficult to get investors and the “Ghost Rider” is not exactly the superhero with a lot of charm or text. In addition, after the theatrical release of the second part, Nicolas Cage excluded from slipping into the role of Ghost Rider for a third part. He justified this with the fact that he could not give the figure any new facets. This may be related to the fact that the actor was nominated worst actor for the role in the 2013 Golden Raspberry Awards. Nevertheless, there are many rumors circulating on the Internet, even possible film titles can be found and suggest a continuation of the story about the hell bounty hunter. But it’s nothing more than hot air.









This is how it continues in the fourth MCU phase:

Is “Ghost Rider” coming as a series?

The Sony company had marketed the two films, but the rights are now back with Marvel. Those responsible are still keeping future projects behind the mountain. The current corona pandemic is not making it any easier, it is delaying many schedules. A series or a movie in the sense of “Blade” with a new actor and broadcast via Disney is conceivable.

The Ghost Rider had a brief appearance in the fourth season of the Disney series “Marvels Agents of SHIELD”. He appeared in two episodes and was no longer on screen until the end of the series. The actor Gabriel Luna portrayed the character of the motorcycle-riding messenger of Hell in the series.

Do you know about the Marvel Universe? Then test your knowledge in this quiz:

MCU Quiz: Only True Marvel Experts Score 12/15!

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.