Star author Robert Kiyosaki sees the impending shutdown in the USA as a reason to encourage his followers to invest in gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Every year the same picture emerges in the USA: arguing parliamentarians, anxious officials and a concerned population. It is the time when the world’s largest economy is deliberating about raising its debt ceiling. And again and again a word comes up that should by now have been burned into the collective memory of all Americans – “Shutdown”.

Briefly about the background: In the US, the debt ceiling is set by law. However, since the country continues to take out loans, it is almost cyclically maneuvering itself to the point at which this limit has to be pushed upwards – the last time this happened in 2019 under Donald Trump. Traditionally, however, the question of raising the debt ceiling has always been a controversial issue in the US Congress that divides hearts – this time too.

The headwind for US President Biden does not only come from the opposition, there is also opposition from within his own party. The Democrats are at odds over two planned billion dollar programs – one for infrastructure expansion and one for social benefits. The former is to be financed, among other things, from the income from crypto taxes. The social package has met with criticism from Democrats, but without this package the left wing of the party will be queer and threaten to vote against the infrastructure program in the House of Representatives. It is a stalemate that must be resolved by Friday unless the US is willing to accept massive budget cuts again.













“Buy Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum Before the Big Crash Comes”

This development now took Robert Kiyosaki as a reason to Twitter calling on its 1.7 million followers to put their money in gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The US government is out of money. The shutdown is imminent. … Get gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum before the biggest crash in history. Take care of yourselves. Robert Kiyosaki on Twitter

In addition to the impending bankruptcy of the USA, the bestselling author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” also the current situation around Evergrande. The second largest real estate company in China is insolvent. The only reason that the company is still liquid is that the Chinese central bank once again pumped new money into the financial markets. In addition, Evergrande recently sold its stake in Shengjing Bank for $ 1.5 billion.

The fact that the financial guru is now advising to get into precious metals and crypto currencies is hardly surprising. The 74-year-old has long been considered a crypto lawyer, but is also controversial. When ex-President Trump spread the theory of election rigging after the US elections last year, Kiyosaki was an ardent advocate of these allegations. They even wrote a book together. In addition, the bestselling author is repeatedly criticized for his “too dull” financial tips.



