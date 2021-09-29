George Clooney: “Likes to teach my kids terrible things”

Wednesday, September 29, 2021
By Sonia Gupta
“I love her sense of homo,” said Hollywood star George Clooney once at Colorful-Interview told about his wife Amal Clooney. According to Clooney, the human rights lawyer finds the fact that he likes to prank their children, Ella and Alexander, less funny.

George Clooney teaches pranks on twins

On the British talk show “The Graham Norton Show”, to which he was connected via video call, the 59-year-old now said that he occasionally encourages his twins to be joke.




“I taught them to put Nutella in their diapers, then take them off and eat the contents,” said the actor with a big grin.

This is how Amal Clooney reacts to the joke

“My wife is a genius and they are brilliant kids, and it’s my job to dumb them down a bit and put a little actor in them, so I teach them terrible things,” the Hollywood star admitted. Apparently, Clooney is also trying to annoy his wife a little.

“Remember, there are only the four of us in the house right now. I just want to hear my wife scream. Then I’ll know I succeeded,” joked George Clooney.


