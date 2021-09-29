George Clooney in “Midnight Sky”: The bearded brooder at the end of the world – culture

Anyone who is responsible for the dramaturgy of the 2020 cinema year must have a particularly perfidious sense of humor. In the last big film of this strange year, one of the greatest Hollywood stars of today plays the last person on earth – to be seen on Netflix, the nemesis of the cinema industry. Who comes up with that?

George Clooney’s eco-dystopia “The Midnight Sky” is a good final punch in several respects; the film sums up the cinema year and casts ominous shadows ahead. His seventh directorial work (and his Netflix debut) is an elegiac reflection on vast, deserted spaces.

In the year 2049, three weeks after an unspecified global “event” that wiped out civilization, an overgrown George Clooney with a bushy beard stands in front of a picture window in the Arctic Circle, staring at the icy landscape. The abandoned research station through which Martin Ruhe’s camera wanders absent-mindedly feels as far removed from civilization as the spaceship Aether, which screws its way through space towards its home planet like a gigantic dragonfly.

Table football with frozen peas

The Aether crew of five, including the pregnant Head of Mission Sully (Felicity Jones), Commander Adewole (David Oyelowo) and pilot Mitchell (Kyle Chandler), are returning from a two-year expedition from Jupiter’s moon K23, which has Earth-like conditions. Clooney’s astronomer Augustine Lofthouse has discovered the moon, now he has to warn the crew not to return. One last act of grace: Lofthouse suffers from a deadly blood disease, the whiskey bottle is his only company.

Until he discovers a little girl in the station who has apparently been left behind by the residents. No educator has been lost on the hermit scientist, but between the taciturn man and the silent Iris (Caoilinn Springall) tender bonds develop when they play table football with frozen peas.

As a director, Clooney is a docile student. He has copied and internalized something from all his role models – Steven Soderbergh, the Coen brothers, Anton Corbijn and of course Alfonso Cuarón – over the years. After his classicist journalistic drama “Good Night, and Good Luck” it has also become clearer from film to film that he does not have the class of his mentors.













In his better films, the craft is solidly epigonal (“Confessions of a Dangerous Mind”), in the worst case (as in the Nazi looted art posse “Monuments Men”) a disaster. “The Midnight Sky” definitely falls into the first category. But what amazes after seven films is Clooney’s helplessness to develop a coherent dramaturgy from disparate ideas.

Bad father, failed hero

The condensed unity of time and space at both locations, undoubtedly inspired by his work with Cuarón on “Gravity”, and on the other hand the spatial separation between the North Pole and space rarely create the internal tension that Clooney may have attracted to Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel. His eloquent silence also does not form any character contours.

A handful of awkward flashbacks have to be used for this, which illustrate what one suspects for a long time: that Augustine is not a good father, a failed hero. His only goal in life was to ensure the survival of mankind. The loneliness of a lifetime is reflected in his loneliness on the ward.

The existential gravity of this knowledge is not canceled out in the weightlessness of space. On the Aether there is a comradely tackle mentality between the crew members: Sully and Adewole are a couple, the aerodynamicist Sanchez (Demián Bichir) takes the young engineer Maya (Tiffany Boone) under his wing. But largely “The Midnight Sky” falls into the mode of standstill in the vastness of space.

Meteor shower for “Sweet Caroline”

The audience has long known why nobody on earth reacts to their radio messages: Clooney and Iris set out on the arduous journey through the poisoned atmosphere to an observatory with a more powerful antenna. And once the aether, a reference to “Gravity” (the crew of Neil Diamond smashed “Sweet Caroline”), was exposed to a meteor shower. There is a lot of active action in “The Midnight Sky”, but actually you wait all the time for something to happen.

In the blockbuster drought of 2020 (and after the “tenet” flop), Clooney’s film was longed for as the last lifeline. But the result is sobering. Rather, this “Netflix Original” gives rise to fears of the worst for the future of cinema: the arrival of the algorithm. After all, the calculation works exactly like this: If you like “Interstellar”, “Gravity”, “The Martian” and Soderbergh’s “Solaris” remake, you should also be interested in “The Midnight Sky”. Will the current crisis make cinema even more predictable in the future? As a pessimist, you might think: This year of cinema couldn’t end in a more fitting way.