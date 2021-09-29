George Clooney: Conversations with Santa Claus as an educational trick

by Sabrina Page



George Clooney knows how to keep his children in check on the holidays too. In an interview, he reveals his clever upbringing trick.

George Clooney, 59, did not become a father until late, but he is obviously fully absorbed in his new role. He even has little tricks up his sleeve for bringing up his children with Amal Clooney, 42. In “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” the Hollywood star reveals how he manages to get the twins Alexander and Ella, both three, to behave on the holidays too.

George Clooney has conversations with Santa Claus



“When they are three years old, you just try to keep your children in check, so I developed a method for them to behave themselves during this time,” explains the 59-year-old. “When they sleep in the morning – they sleep in the same room – they start making noises and you can hear them arguing. And I stand in front of the door and say, ‘Oh hi, Santa!’ and then you hear Santa Claus say ‘Ho ho ho’ “, reports the family man in a disguised voice of his clever way of bringing up his offspring. He then asks Santa what he’s doing here, to which he replied, “Oh, I’m just making sure the kids are good kids.”









Star children 2020 The sweet offspring of the stars



96 images

Afraid of the Easter Bunny



And the little play seems to be working. “Then you hear them say ‘This is us, Santa Claus! This is us!’ Then he leaves and when they come out they behave very well, “said George Clooney happily in an interview. However, he is now a little afraid of Easter because he doesn’t know what the Easter bunny should sound like, jokes the Hollywood beau.

Ella and Alexander are real British



As well as his clever upbringing works, his attempt to drive his children out of British language seems to have failed. The family currently lives in Amal’s home in London and so Alexander and Ella are mainly learning the British language. “I tried everything so that they didn’t speak with an English accent,” he admits. “When they were writing their wish lists to Santa, I said, ‘Okay, write your message and we’ll leave cookies and milk on the fireplace for him,'” said Clooney’s attempt to establish an American tradition in his home. “And my son says, ‘No, it’s milk and mince pie,'” his children correct him. The little tarts are traditionally served at Christmas time in Great Britain.

Source used: People

Gala