George Clooney: “Can I imagine Trump in prison overalls”

Clooney’s optimism, among other things, of being voted out of office Donald Trumps owes. “We are at a point in world history where the United States has an important role to play. And if we have a president who says the media is the enemy of the people and it spreads, so can Duterte in the Philippines say, “Well, the media are the enemy of the people.” But if that power is taken from us on January 20th when Donald Trump is handed over to Joe Biden, that too will change something. It will be much harder for Viktor, for example Orban, to argue. Now he’s president for life in Hungary. But this authoritarian language that we see all over the world? It becomes harder when you can no longer point to the United States and say, ‘Well, yes, they do that too, ‘”says Clooney.









In conversation with the Süddeutsche Zeitung magazine the actor went even further. According to this, he could imagine that Trump “will soon be wearing a jumpsuit that matches his skin color”, alluding to the orange suits worn in prisons in the United States. “There are a lot of civil lawsuits coming his way. I think if someone in my family had died of Covid-19, I would sue them,” said Clooney.