Gabriel LaBelle joins the cast of the film about Steven Spielberg’s life

Gabriel had previously appeared in films such as ‘iZombie’, ‘Dead Shack’ and ‘The Predator’. Spielberg will deliver the personal script together with Tony Kushner, who has written numerous films for the legendary director in the past. Filming on the film will begin this summer with the expectation that the project will be released sometime in 2022. The casting for the film was a secret process because while Spielberg had ideas about who to cast for the adult roles, he took the time to audition children of various ages for the roles of the main characters in the film.