First times that enchant: “The great summer” by Ewald Arenz

“The Great Summer” by Ewald Arenz is an atmospheric, dense and complex coming-of-age novel from the 1980s. You don’t want to be that young again. But you wish to have experienced such a great summer yourself – or to experience one.

Ewald Arenz, born in 1965, is an author and high school teacher. He has written numerous novels and plays. His most recent novel “The Great Summer” was published by Dumont Verlag. The cover motif of the boy jumping into the water in the midst of foaming air bubbles depicts a novel scene. A loving design detail is the haptically raised embossing of the bubbles.

The coming-of-age novel is set at the beginning of the eighties. In the book we learn that 1948 was already 33 years ago. Nowadays a youth would mostly take place in front of screens and smartphone displays, in 1981 the youth still had adventures. Real real adventure – like breaking into the swimming pool or romping around in the quarry. Or just ride a bike. It goes without saying that you smoke.

Friedrich Büchner, known as Frieder, threatens not to be transferred. Instead of going on summer vacation with his family, the 16-year-old is given “learning leave” from his grandparents to prepare for the exams. Nevertheless, Frieder spends the “great summer” with his friends.

We learn about Frieder’s great summer from a first-person perspective. However, the story is told from the perspective of the adult man who looks back on his youth by a long way. In a few short passages, the adult man has his say.









It’s about the first great love. About growing up. About friendship. Family. And family history. Blows of fate. Life. Adventure. Freedom. All figures are peppered with properties, they appear lively and believable.

“The Big Summer” is an easy and difficult novel at the same time. Ewald Arenz is a master of the atmosphere. He writes poetically and subtly. And not without humor. He interweaves times of day and moods with the plot and thoughts of the narrator:

“For a moment it was like everything was made of light. The tops of the trees a cloud of green flickering light. The bike path made of bright concrete, glistening light. Alma’s hair was a wildly spun crown of unruly gold threads. At that moment you couldn’t have told what color her hair was, it was illuminated by the sun. “

On the publisher’s website there is a 15-minute audio file in which Arenz talks about his novel. He reveals that the basic structure of his work is autobiographical. Arenz wanted to “make an essence” out of the first enchanting times of youth.

That succeeded. The novel is dense and complex. And he enchants. As a reader, you don’t want to be that young again. But you wish to have experienced such a great summer yourself – or to experience one.

Juliane Hartmann

